what’s behind the theme “From the present, now” – MONDO MODA

What ancestors do we want to be? What legacy will we leave for the next generations and for the planet? It is with this reflection and provocation that the motto of CASACOR São Paulo 2024which will take place between May 21st and July 28th at Conjunto Nacional, on Avenida Paulista, Jardins.

The theme seeks to understand how the world lives in the present and sees the future. For the professionals who will be part of the cast, the challenge is great. In the Manifesto, which gives rise to the campaign’s theme, the CASACOR curator invites professionals to use their creativity to respond to the complexity of this time.

“It is also an opportunity to reflect on the impact of each action or choice on projects, especially when we talk about living”, says Livia Pedreira, curator of the exhibition.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

Share this: Facebook

X

