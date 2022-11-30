Back in June, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his national army would soon launch a new ground operation in northern Syria with the stated goal of defeating the predominantly Kurdish Syrian people Protecting troops and forcing them to leave the Turkish-Syrian border area it controls.

Turkey said it was necessary for security reasons. Turkey previously blamed the recent Istanbul bombing, as well as previous attacks, on the YPG and its affiliated groups.

In recent days, it appeared that the operation was about to begin. But so far, Turkey has instead limited itself to airstrikes and shelling.

Let’s take a closer look at whether the Turkish operation will happen, and why Ankara is so adamant that it should go ahead.

How likely is Turkey to launch a ground operation in northern Syria?

Although Turkey expressed its desire to start a new ground operation in Syria as early as June, it still faces resistance from several international powers involved in Syria, including Iran, Russia and the United States.

In general, Turkey has refrained from conducting military operations in Syria without the acquiescence of at least some of these parties. Russia’s position is particularly important given its strong presence in Syria and Turkey’s desire to avoid conflict with Russia, which supports the Syrian government.

Currently, Russia and Turkey are negotiating the planned operation. Russia is trying to meet Turkish demands in northern Syria to prevent Turkey from launching a ground operation against the YPG, Turkish sources told Al Jazeera.

The sources also said Turkey had given an unspecified deadline for responding to its demands or it would begin its operations.

What are Turkey’s requirements?

Turkish sources said Ankara had demanded that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), mainly composed of the YPG, withdraw from the areas of Manbij, Kobani (Ayn al-Arab) and Tal Rifaat. These areas have previously been designated by Erdogan as targets for Turkish operations.

The source also said that Turkey also proposed that the Syrian government forces must replace the Syrian Democratic Forces in these areas.

Erdogan has said Turkey “doesn’t need any permission” to take the necessary measures to protect its borders and security.

What is the position of the Syrian Democratic Forces?

The Syrian Democratic Forces, on the other hand, called on Russia and the United States to do more to deter Turkey’s actions. On Tuesday, Syrian Democratic Forces commander Mazloum Abdi said he wanted a stronger U.S. response despite assurances they would try to stop Turkey. Abdi also said Turkey had sent unprecedented reinforcements along the border.

The United States has been the main supporter of the Syrian Democratic Forces and has cooperated with it in the fight against the “Islamic State” (ISIS).

On Saturday, Abdi said operations against the Islamic State had stopped due to Turkish airstrikes on Syrian Democratic Forces positions. Apparently, the statement was meant to pressure the United States to speed up its efforts to stop Turkey’s planned operation.

The head of Russian forces in Syria, Alexander Chiako, met with Abdi, Syrian Democratic Forces spokesman Siamand Ali said on Monday. Another spokesman for the group, Aram Hanna, also said on Monday that the Russians had submitted Turkey’s request to his group but it had been rejected.

Why is Turkey conducting operations in northern Syria?

Turkey considers the YPG, an affiliated group of the Syrian Democratic Forces, to be the Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

The PKK has been waging war against the Turkish state since 1984 and is considered a “terrorist” organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

The PKK and its affiliates have launched numerous attacks in Turkey, while Turkish troops and security forces have also launched operations against the PKK in southeastern Turkey and northern Iraq, as well as the YPG in northern Syria.

On November 13, a bombing in Istanbul killed six people. Turkish authorities accused the PKK and YPG of denying any connection.

Turkey believes its allies, especially in the West, are not taking seriously the security threat posed by the PKK. It is particularly opposed to Western support for the Syrian Democratic Forces as part of the anti-ISIS coalition.

Will Turkey resume relations with the Syrian government?