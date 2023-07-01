What’s happening in the Indian state of Manipur, explained

For more than a month and a half in the Indian state of Manipur, an ethnic clash has been underway between the Meitei majority and the Kuki community which has already caused over 100 deaths, more than 400 injured and almost 60 thousand displaced. The local and central Indian governments have deployed 40,000 soldiers, policemen and paramilitaries on the ground to stop the violence, but without obtaining definitive results. During the first days of the clashes, the two sides had attacked police stations and weapons depots.

A night curfew continues to be in place in many of the districts. Schools are closed and there have been internet outages, a measure the Indian government takes with increasing frequency when faced with security concerns, ostensibly to prevent the spread of fake news.

The history of India, even recent, is characterized by violence and tensions that sometimes lead to lynchings and serious clashes: they often arise from religious conflicts and see the Hindu majority and the substantial Muslim minority as opposed. In Manipur the issue is different, but the conflicts are just as deep-rooted and complex: the current ones arise from an ethnic contrast, but the two communities are also divided by religion. The Meitei are mostly Hindus, the Kukis are Christians. In the last 50 days, 200 churches and 17 temples have been destroyed or damaged by the mobs.

Manipur is a northeastern state of India, bordering Myanmar, geographically located east of Bangladesh. It was part of the British Indian Empire which in 1947 was divided by the British into the two independent states of India and Pakistan based on the religion of the majority of the population, in the so-called partition. Most of the southern, central and northern territories of the empire became what we know today as India, while the northwestern and northeastern extremities, separated by two thousand kilometers of Indian territory, became Pakistan.

One of the two territories that made up then Pakistan, the northeastern one, gained independence in the 1970s and became Bangladesh.

East of future Bangladesh were eight non-Islamic states, with 45 million people and 400 diverse communities. Manipur was among them and for two years, until 1949, it aspired to regain independence, as it had been for centuries before the British colonization. Then on September 21, 1949, Maharaja Bodhchandra Singh, ruling Manipur despite a growing anti-monarchist movement, signed India’s accession, according to some historical sources after a detention and under threat. Since then Manipur has had a long history of armed independence movements, which have led to repeated military interventions by the central government in Delhi.

Complicating matters is a deep-rooted ethnic division of the population: just over 50 percent of Manipur’s 3.3 million inhabitants are Meitei. Almost all of them live in the valley of Imphal, the capital, they are Hindus and in recent decades they have controlled the local parliament and therefore power. The local prime minister, Biren Singh, is a Meitei and belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Naga and Kuki together represent just over 43 percent of the population: they are the so-called “tribal communities”, they live on the hills, in more rural areas, they are predominantly Christian and poorer. According to some Indian historians this clear-cut division and the following opposition are actually the result of an arbitrary decision of the British colonizers, which would have no real historical basis but which has become chronic and radicalized in the last century.

Tensions between ethnic groups are nothing new. Armed groups of Meitei, Naga and Kuki have repeatedly faced each other over territorial or religious disputes, while lynchings of people belonging to different ethnic groups by mobs have caused hundreds of deaths over the years. However, the current violence is the most serious since 1993, when Naga and Kuki clashed for more than a year.

In recent years, tensions between the inhabitants of the valleys (Meitei) and those of the hills (Naga, Kuki) have grown, for a variety of reasons.

Many concern the border with Myanmar, the growing number of immigrants and the drug trade, mainly opium poppy. The central government has implemented a radical but controversial “war on drugs” with the aim of eradicating poppy cultivation: 73 square kilometers of fields have been destroyed, almost all in areas inhabited by Kuki, who define the whole operation as a way to attack minorities. The Meitei, on the other hand, accuse the Kukis of encouraging clandestine immigration from Myanmar with the intention of increasing their “ethnic” weight: the Chin Burmese community is ethnically close to the Kukis. Myanmar is also the world’s second largest producer of opiumand the border with Manipur in the hilly areas is quite permeable.

The Meitei also challenge the law that does not allow them to buy land or settle in the hilly areas, remaining relegated to the 10 percent of the territory occupied by the valley. Finally there is also a classic symbolic-religious dispute, which concerns two hills that the Meitei consider sacred, while the Kuki consider them part of their territory and see the religious instances as an apology for an invasion.

However, none of these reasons is what triggered the violence starting from 3 May. Instead, the issue concerns the status of “tribal community”: it is provided for by Indian law and guarantees those who belong to it some preferential lanes in the assignment of public jobs, in universities, in elected offices. The Meitei majority requests to be included among these protected categories, as is already the case for Naga and Kuki: if that were to happen, practically the entire population of Manipur would have this status, effectively canceling the current privileges of the inhabitants of the hillseconomically disadvantaged.

After an initial positive opinion on the request by the High Court of Manipur on May 3, the Kukis organized a protest demonstration. At the end there were clashes with the Meitei, which were followed by assaults on police stations and weapons depots. The crowd set fire to entire neighborhoods of the opposing communities and the street clashes turned into armed clashes and lynchings: after the first two days there were 56 dead, mostly Kuki.

The intervention of tens of thousands of soldiers reduced the intensity of the clashes, but has not stopped them to this day. More than fifty days later, Manipur remains a heavily militarized state, where clashes are frequent, even between pro-independence groups and the army: sixty thousand people have left their homes to seek refuge from the violence. Many observers they call the current situation close to a civil war.

– Read also: The destruction of the Ayodhya mosque, thirty years ago

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

