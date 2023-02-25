Criminal violence claimed the lives of more than 100 Palestinian citizens of Israel in 2022 and has continued at a similar pace this year.

Deiaa Haj Yahia, veteran journalist from Taibeh in the triangle area in central Israel, describes the current reality and Palestinian perceptions of the ongoing crisis, as well as some of the history and his personal experience, covering the violent crime that menaces Palestinians within Israel.

As told to producer/director Ghousoon Bisharat and cinematographer/editor Thomas Dallal.

Shu al-Qusa/What’s the Story is a video series by Ghousoon Bisharat and Thomas Dallal that illuminates Palestinian life and politics through intimate first-person interviews with Palestinians. View the series here.

Ghousoon Bisharat

Ghousoon Bisharat is an experienced journalist and producer, as well as a strategic communications and international cooperation expert. She has more than 20 years of experience working with leading international broadcast news outlets and the European Union.

With Thomas Dall

Thomas Dallal is an award-winning photojournalist and cinematographer currently based in Haifa. His photographs have appeared in leading international newspapers and magazines thousands of times over three decades, including The New York Times and Der Spiegel among many others and his cinematography work has been broadcast by Aljazeera Documentary.