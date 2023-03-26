The WhatsApp alert goes off again. Strange messages are arriving to several users: be careful, never answer this number. Here’s what it is.

In the technological age, the dangers on WhatsApp never end. In fact, several users have reported the arrival of strange messages from different users. There is a number you should never interact with. So let’s find out what the latest trap is and how to defend yourself from yet another attack.

In this period, reports of scams on WhatsApp are constantly increasing. More and more users are reporting suspicious and dangerous messages they receive on Meta’s instant messaging application. However, you have to be very careful since these are not WhatsApp profiles installed via the Android and Apple digital stores. Indeed these profiles would have been created on the Web version of the application.

This, differently from the Desktop one, is downloaded directly to the device. Now more and more users are reporting these strange texts. What is hidden behind it is nothing more than a scam by hackers ready to steal users’ sensitive and personal data. Cybercriminals always insert one or more links in the message to click on. So let’s see what the latest scam consists of and how it will be possible to defend yourself on the instant messaging application.

WhatsApp, beware of this number: the latest danger on the Meta service

A new scam has been circulating on WhatsApp for some time. This message is identified by an unknown number and that we have not saved in the contacts. Usually this is a foreign number as revealed by the international prefixes. So let’s go and see what it is and how to defend yourself from the scam.

Usually the area code used by malicious people is +91, i.e. that of India. Although when it comes to hackers the main threat seems to come from Russia, at the moment we can also say that the Indians are not doing badly. However, to venture that the scam is the work of some Indian cyber-criminal is too pretentious, even if the country’s servers and repeaters are used because they have bounce signals that are difficult to trace.

The text used by hackers is always the same: “Hi, I haven’t contacted you for a long time. I don’t know if you still remember me, so I sent you a picture of me. I miss you so much. How are you? I switched to a new Whatsapp account and would like you to add my new Whatsapp account”. However, there will also be a link within the message. Obviously this should not be clicked as it hides malware ready to steal all your data. For this reason we must be very careful, but above all never click on a link sent by a contact unknown to us.