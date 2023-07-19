Home » WhatsApp down, doesn’t work on smartphones and web for an hour
WhatsApp down, doesn't work on smartphones and web for an hour

WhatsApp down, doesn't work on smartphones and web for an hour

WhatsApp down and problems for the messaging app, which doesn’t even work in the web version for about an hour. The downdetector site, which monitors network anomalies, highlights a surge in malfunction reports from 10 pm in Italy, with the impossibility of sending and receiving messages. The message from the @WaBetaInfo profile arrives on Twitter, always informed of the news relating to the application: “WhatsApp is experiencing serious service interruptions. I will keep you updated on the situation and on any developments” until “the time when the service is fully restored “.

The application, according to the analysis by @WABetaInfo, is down because it cannot connect to the server. “The problem could affect users all over the world“, says the profile, without however venturing figures relating to offline users. In the late Italian evening, no official note from the company. WhatsApp, as it is known, is part of Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta galaxy with Instagram and Facebook.

Judging from the information available on the international versions of downdetector, the problems between 10pm and 10.45pm don’t only concern Italy: the signal curve rises everywhere, from Australia to Germany, from Argentina to the United States. And the hashtag #whatsappdown takes off on Twitter.

Just before 11pm in Italy, the situation begins to improve: “WhatsApp is restoring its service, some users may already be able to send and receive messages”, reports @WABetaInfo.

