Despite the efforts of WhatsApp developers to protect privacy, users of the platform they ask for more and more.

The motivation does not lie in the fact that users are not satisfied with what the platform has become, but, since it is always and constantly updated, the regular users of the application want more protection. And these are required both in terms of privacy and security.

Of course, they are always ready to request new features. And the developers, until now, have always satisfied them. To date, WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform in the world for this very reason. New features, messages and contents always protected and encrypted. It is practically a bulwark of security.

Of course, sometimes some leaks can happen, but they are always ready to fix everything. In short, one can only be happy with this. You can interact with other users without running the risk of having unpleasant inconveniences and using everything that the WhatsApp universe offers totally free.

And something truly impressive is on the way. In this article we want to focus on a new feature that will make all the regulars of the messaging platform owned by Meta happy. Are you ready to find out with us what’s coming? Well! Make yourself comfortable and take note: it will be really useful.

Enhanced Privacy: Secret chats that no one will be able to read.

You understood very well. No one, absolutely no one, will have the opportunity to read, not even those who find their smartphone unlocked in their hands. You are surely thinking that such a thing is not possible at all. but we will not deny you. What we will tell you in the article will do it for us. You will be really enthusiastic about it.

We are talking about “Chat Lock“. This feature will allow all users to block one or more conversations. In practice, all the most important chats can be blocked and the content of which you do not want to reveal. No one will be able to read them because to unlock them you will need the smartphone owner’s fingerprint.

Isn’t that a really wonderful thing? A step forward towards the total protection of privacy and security of users and their data. At the moment, however, this feature is only found in the beta version. It’s still in the testing phase and, above all, we have to tell you that it’s only present in the Beta version of the application for Android devices. We await more information about iOS devices and, above all, we hope it will arrive soon in the official version