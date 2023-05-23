Home » WhatsApp is rolling out a new option for users
WhatsApp is rolling out a new option for users

by admin
WhatsApp is rolling out a new option for users

WhatsApp will launch a new option that will help users a lot. Thus, everyone using the application will be able to edit their messages for 15 minutes after they have been sent. This feature will be available globally in a few weeks.

“For those times when you make a mistake or simply change your mind, you can now edit the messages sent on WhatsApp,” the message posted by the company says.

The new function of WhatsApp can be accessed by long pressing the message and choosing “edit” from the displayed menu. The modified message will be labeled as “edited”, but the edit history will not be displayed.

Photo source: CNN

