Whatsapp, many are receiving the new feature: find out if you have it too

If 2022 was the year of the relaunch, 2023 seems to confirm a particularly active WhatsApp on new functions.

Gone are the days of the (very high) fines for lack of security, of the accusations (which remain but make less noise) of “lack of respect” for the privacy of its users (more than two billion), now the number one instant messaging application world seems (more or less) to go straight, to the delight of Mark Zuckerbergincreasingly the leader (unlike social networks) of this important market segment.

However, many new features in this two-year period: it is a WhatsApp which is traveling with the wind in its sails, between newsletters (a specific news user channel, optional for all app users), a sort of club which can only be entered with a pass-code (or fingerprints) and the changes to the vowels, which, especially in Italy, are being abused, here is another upcoming feature: first for those who use devices made in Android, then for everyone.

WhatsApp is rolling out a new update through the program Google Play Beta, bringing the version to 2.23.8.20, as revealed by the always well-informed wabetainfo team. What’s new in this update? Lots of irons in the fire.

A function and the solution to the problem

Instant Messaging California is releasing the ability to filter app settings by introducing a search feature, available to select beta testers. “The beta of WhatsApp per Android 2.23.8.20 – points out wabetainfo – is marked as a compatible update, but some beta testers may be able to get the same functionality after installing the previous update 2.23.8.19”.

This feature will make it easier for the user to search for a specific option and thanks to the latest update WhatsApp beta per Android 2.23.8.20 available on the Google Play Store, some beta testers are already experimenting with it, with extremely positive feedback.

To understand if we already have it, open the app settings: if the search icon appears in the action bar, it means that you can already start filtering the app settings. This feature definitely helps users to navigate the app settings, giving them a new way to find a specific option and eliminating the need to scroll through the whole list: users can easily access the search function at the top of the settings section and type what they need to search for, which prompts the app to display relevant results. And the user thanks.