When AI creates muses: the challenge of image rights ~ Gilles LAWSON

Imagine that an artificial intelligence generates an image of a female model and that this image becomes the face of a major brand. A few years later, a baby is born and grows to look eerily similar to this AI-created model image. What about image rights in this scenario? A question raised by Efy SABOUTEY on Twitter.

Image rights are legal rights that protect individuals against unauthorized use of their image. In the scenario above, the female model generated by l’IA is not a real person. But that doesn’t mean that image rights issues don’t arise. However, Could the creators of the AI ​​and model image claim rights to the generated image?

The scenario highlights the urgent need for clear rules for the protection of image rights in the ever-changing world of AI technology. This is a complex area that needs to be scrutinized to ensure that people’s rights are protected. And it goes through notions referring to genetics.

Gene shuffling vs computer shuffling

It is interesting to look at the difference between genetic shuffling and computer shuffling, and the resulting ethical implications.

The genetic mix

Genetic mixing is a natural, random process that gives rise to a wide variety of physical traits, such as eye color, hair texture, and nose size. While this process is essential for species survival and genetic diversity, it is not free from flaws, including genetic diseases that can be passed from one generation to the next.

Computer shuffling or the creation of an AI

Computer shuffling, on the other hand, makes it possible to create models of human faces that do not exist in reality by combining different characteristics, such as the shape of the eyes, the size of the lips and the curvature of the eyebrows.

Virtual muses, although they have no physical existence, can be used to represent brands, products or even public figures. In some cases, they are created from existing models, such as models or celebrities. In other cases, they are generated from models designed by AI. However, a question arises:

If a child grows up looking like the AI-generated image, how would their image rights be protected?

The image rights of an AI

Considering that AI is capable of generating images of fictional people that are not real, what is the legal status of these images and what rights do they have?

Context of creation of AI-generated images

AI-generated images are created from algorithms that are trained to recognize patterns and produce images that match those patterns. AI models learn from large datasets, and the larger those datasets, the better the models perform.

When it comes to creating AI-generated images, models are trained on images of real people, which are used to produce images of fictional people. These fictitious images can then be used for various purposes, such as advertising, video games, virtual reality, etc.

The numbers on the use of AI in image creation

According to a recent study by the research firm Tracticathe global AI software market is expected to reach $126 billion by 2025, with an average annual growth of 28%. One of the key areas of this growth is the creation of AI-generated images.

For example, in 2021, the company NVIDIA has developed an AI called GauGAN, which is able to generate realistic landscapes from simple sketches. And more recently, with simple sentences. Although in its experimental phase, this technology could be used to create virtual worlds for video games.

Legislation in force on the image rights of an AI and a natural person

In terms of legislation on the image rights of an AI, there is not yet any specific regulation. However, publicity laws of real people may apply to AI-generated images.

The Civil Code currently in force in Togo is eloquently silent on the right to respect for private life. However, this problem is settled by article 28 paragraph 2 of the Constitution of the country which provides that ” Every citizen has the right to respect for his private life, his honor, his dignity and his image. “. A comparative study with French legislation highlights the richness of such a provision.

In France, article 9 of the Civil Code recognizes the image rights of natural persons, which are protected by law. This means that everyone has the right to control the reproduction and dissemination of their image.

In the case of AI-generated images, the question arises as to whether these images are considered images of natural persons or not. If we consider that these images do not represent real people, then they cannot be protected by image rights. If these images are used to depict real people, then image rights may apply.

The lack of clear regulations on image rights in the field of AI could also lead to unintended and potentially dangerous consequences. Misuse of a person’s image can have a negative impact on their reputation and privacy, which could lead to legal action.

Consequently, rules and regulations must be put in place by governments and legal actors to ensure that the use of AI to generate images respects the rights of individuals. An important step will be taken when the public is made aware of the ethical implications of AI in terms of image rights.