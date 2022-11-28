When asked about his plans for the 2024 presidential election while on vacation with his family, Biden responded like this

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-28 07:48

China News Service, November 28. According to a report from the US Chinese website, US President Biden, who is on vacation in Nantucket Island, Massachusetts, said that he has not had any conversations with his family on whether to run for re-election.

According to reports, Biden also said when asked by reporters outside a clothing store in downtown Nantucket, “We haven’t talked about it yet. We are celebrating the holidays.”

According to reports, on November 26, Biden went shopping with his son Hunter Biden, Hunter’s wife and their two-year-old son. First lady Jill Biden and their daughter Ashley Biden were also with them.

Biden has said he will use the time of Thanksgiving and Christmas with his family to make a final decision. In addition, Biden and his White House aides have repeatedly stated that he intends to run for re-election, but he has not officially announced it.

The report pointed out that while Biden continues to consider running for the election, the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination competition has heated up. Earlier this month, former President Trump officially announced his candidacy, becoming the first high-profile Republican to launch a campaign.

On the Democratic side, California Governor Newsom said in an interview with US media that he had told the White House that he “fully supports” Biden’s re-election campaign and personally informed Biden himself on Election Day earlier this month. Newsom had been considered a potential contender in the Democratic primary for the 2024 presidential election, especially if Biden did not run.