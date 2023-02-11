Listen to the audio version of the article

Can climate change cause the collapse of a civilization? Can extreme climatic conditions push populations beyond the limits they can adapt to? Break through the protective belt formed by practices developed over the centuries to compensate and mitigate such adversities? A severe three-year drought could have caused the disappearance of the Hittite empire, and could even have triggered some of the events that brought the Bronze Age to an end in western Asia, a sudden end that has long questioned and fascinated the scholars. It is the interesting hypothesis put forward by a study by Sturt Manning of Cornell University (Ithaca, NY) and other American and Cypriot colleagues published in “Nature”, a study that took into consideration palaeoclimatic and archaeological elements, and in particular very ancient tree trunks found in the “funerary mound of kings Mida” located in the archaeological site of Gordio, in the center of present-day Turkey.

Triumph and collapse of the Mediterranean empires

Indeed, in 1300 BC, the eastern Mediterranean was dominated by the prosperous empires and kingdoms of the Hittites, Assyrians, Egyptians and Mycenaeans. Only 130 years later, in 1170, the same states were in decline: the Hittite and Mycenaean polities had dissolved, and the Assyrian and Egyptian empires were reduced to their core regions. Thus ended the Bronze Age (3000-1180 BC) and the Iron Age (1180-330 BC) began. The causes of this change of pace have been much debated and include changes in metalworking and warfare techniques, great migrations, invasions by a mysterious maritime alliance of seafaring peoples, internal wars, climate change, famines and epidemics. But many questions remain about the trigger: Did climate change cause the famine and consequently the wars? Was it famine and drought that favored epidemics and migrations? Or maybe it was migrations that triggered the epidemics?

The research published in “Nature” analyzed the junipers contemporary to the Hittite empire – which prospered for five centuries, resisting socio-political, economic and environmental threats. Tree trunks that, like the Hittite empire, developed in semi-arid central Anatolia. The growth rings were examined and the aridity of the climate was also evaluated through the analysis of some isotopes, thus showing a long and continuous period of severe drought which further worsened between 1198 and 1196 BC (already about ten years ago Israeli researchers, studying the sediments of the Sea of ​​Galilee had concluded that a drought lasting about 150 years had affected the area between 1250 and 1100 BC).

Wood sample found at the Gordio site in Anatolia. Credit: Brita Lorentzen

It is in this period that the royal archives are interrupted, and Hattusha, the political and religious center of this civilization, is abandoned. According to the study authors, the unprecedented aridity led to lasting famine, as the empire’s core territories were landlocked and dependent on regional grain production and livestock, which are particularly vulnerable to drought. The researchers suggest that they were water and food shortages to give rise to political, economic and social unrest, as well as epidemics that may have triggered the collapse of the Hittite empire. Not only that, they observe that similar events could also occur today, due to extreme climatic conditions that last for many years, undermining the compensation mechanisms developed up to now. In other words, climate warming could push populations beyond the limits beyond which they are able to adapt, and even cause the collapse of today’s civilizations.