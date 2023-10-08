When commerce enters the marriage criteria in my village ~ Tambour des villages

Do you know my village? the chiefdom of Bakwa-Mulumba is in the DRC, in the province of Lomami. It is often said to be a commercial village, due to its market which is one of the largest in the Ngandajika region. The inhabitants of my village live mainly from agriculture, because we have very fertile land which allows us to produce a large quantity of food. In addition to agriculture, commerce is also very present in our village. We have many businesses, including clothing and basic necessities stores.

An aerial photo of the Muzewu market in Bakwa-Mulumba, Thursday August 18 2023

Our market, called “Museum”, is open only two days a week, Thursdays and Sundays. If you have the opportunity to visit my village, you will be captivated by the atmosphere that reigns in our large market. It is a place where art, culture and diversity from our village meet.

At the entrance to the Muzewu market, a man arrives and comes across a local hat seller, he asks the price of the seller who is himself the artisan.

You will also notice something special: beautiful young girls. Locals often say that the girls in my village are beautiful. They are present in business and sell different things, including grilled potatoes. My village and the surrounding villages produce potatoes, sometimes very large potatoes, and the girls buy them to resell them in cooked pieces. During market days, there are a lot of people who come from all over the region: merchants, buyers, and when they are hungry, they can buy a piece of cooked potato for an affordable price, around 100 francs (0 .40€).

This is where we buy fresh potatoes that the young girls will sell in grilled pieces, of course anyone can also buy potatoes here.

A young lady busy cooking potatoes, while the already cooked pieces impatiently await customers.

But do you know why the young girls in my village trade? There is another reason: marriage. The men in my village, as in many other places, have criteria for choosing their partners, and they are particularly interested in female traders. This is easily explained: agricultural work is predominant in our village, and having a wife with business sense would be complementary. In addition, young girls in my village also trade to gain financial independence. They need money to support themselves, buy clothes, jewelry and other women’s products. When they are financially independent, they can attract suitors. Indeed, the women of my village love marriage.

On the left, the trade in cooked potatoes, while on the right, that of cooked pistachios which delights nuts lovers.

So, commerce plays an important role in the marriage criteria of my village. Men look for women with business acumen, while girls see business as an opportunity for independence and financial stability. It is an interesting reality that reflects life in rural Africa.

#Ruben, who tells the story of rural Africa.

