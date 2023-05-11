When Duška Vučinić, Eurovision commentator | Entertainment

Duška Vučinić, the Serbian host, receives a huge number of comments on social networks every year during the Eurovision Song Contest.

The first semi-final night of the Eurovision Song Contest ended, among other things, with the placement of Serbia in the final, and as every year, the local audience was led through the entire event. Duška Vučinić.

Her original and often sarcastic comments are a real hit on the networks almost every year, and she also received a large number of reactions. The Serbian commentator did not join the first ten minutes of the semi-final at the beginning of the broadcast from Liverpool, so many were shocked thinking that they would not hear a well-known voice.

However, she soon got involved and explained that commentators from all countries had broken lines. In addition to the performance of the semi-finalists, Duška also commented a lot on Twitter, who even now laughed until tears.

Those who only follow Eurovision did not have the opportunity to meet Duška in person during her career, and here is what she looks like:

