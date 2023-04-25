when Edward VIII chose love (for Wallis Simpson) and not the crown- TV Courier

On May 6 the most awaited event in London. Everything is prepared to perfection but not always everything goes well

Each coronation is the result of months or even years of preparation. AND rehearsals these days at night in the streets of London to prepare the May 6 ceremonies, confirm the attention of the British to ensure that everything is always perfect. With precision and discipline military.

Yet over the centuries everything has not always gone as expected. For example in 1902 when the coronation of Edward VII had to be postponed from June to August. Or in ’37 when a king (George VI) was crowned… instead of his brother. (Enrica Roddolo and Valentina Baldisserri)