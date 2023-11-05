When Enzo Ferrari ordered the Miami Vice car to be destroyed

Anyone who has spent a few moments in his room says that anger foams from every pore. However, you don’t need to listen at the door to confirm this. Those screams shake half of Modena. Enzo Ferrari, usually dignifiedly composed, is truly furious. “But how dare they?”, she repeats mantrically, composing concentric circles of indignation. Then she asks them to rewind the tape and send the cassette back. “I don’t believe it, I can’t believe it.”

The fulcrum of that whirlwind nervous explosion is all contained in a clip produced hundreds of thousands of km away. The year is 1984. The adventures of James Crocket and Ricardo Tubb spread across Italian screens, Sonny e Rico for the most intimate. Miami Vice it’s a cult. Their vocation? Hunt down the drug traffickers who infest the city, moving around on board very powerful racing cars. Precisely.

Premise. In the States they know a lot about TV series. They know the folds of the soul of every average spectator. They understand how the combination of a desirable city, a motoring icon and the detective genre can boost ratings. So the first steed selected for the irredeemable couple is the mythological one 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spyder. Only 122 examples built in the world, of which 96 in America. Particular signs? Coupé with sunroof, winking lines and a roaring V12 to push it up to a potential 288 km/h. A sapphire too delicate to seriously think about being able to dent or shatter it in the realistic chases of the series.

Consequence? The original car is only shown in the pilot episode, stopped in a parking lot. The rest of the time it sort of replaces it stunt machine, built on the chassis of a Chevrolet Corvette C3. A replica, in short. Yes, that one can also take a few bumps. Unique, not at all laughable, little question? A seismic rage explodes in Maranello. The impudence of the producers must be harshly punished.

So pick up the phone, national Enzo, and stick your index finger into the dial. He trills a handful of times. Then the cable hooked to the bottom of the ocean returns a joyful timbre: “Oh, mister Ferrari”. But he doesn’t dabble in pleasantries. He gets straight to the point: “I don’t want to see that car in the series anymore. Destroy it. I’ll send you two new Ferraris that you can use during filming.” Game, match, match.

A cargo flight soon lifts off with a precious load in its belly. Inside, the last two born: two 390 horsepower Testarossas, destined to remain positively sedimented in the collective memory for that new colour, a shiny white (desired by the producer, Michael Mann, to create a greater separation during night shots). In the meantime, the fake Daytona comes to a merciless end: the production team decides to make it hit by a missile in the first useful episode. Into a thousand pieces. Kaput.

Now, when he tunes in, Enzo rubs his hands. He observes Sonny and Rico in that exclusive cockpit, intent on scrutinizing the movements behind them from that single sinuous rear-view mirror, or launching themselves into pyrotechnic chases (even if, for the more intricate scenes, another car will be used ). The brand’s credit in the States, already exponential, is still growing dramatically. A Ferrari does not contemplate replicas. Justice has been done.

