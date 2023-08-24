Home » «When I asked partners for air support, I didn’t think of this»- TV Courier
World

«When I asked partners for air support, I didn’t think of this»- TV Courier

by admin
«When I asked partners for air support, I didn’t think of this»- TV Courier

(LaPresse) Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Kiev bears no responsibility in the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin. The leader and founder of the Wagner group passed away on August 23 after the crash of the plane on which he was travelling. The bodies of all the people on board, including Prigozhin’s, have been recovered, according to Ukrainian and Russian media. “We have no connection to this situation. I think everyone knows who is involved,” Zelensky said at a news conference in Kiev. (LaPresse)

August 24, 2023 – Updated August 24, 2023, 5:38 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Vukan Savićević, who plays for Montenegro, is not a relative of Dejan Savićević Sports

You may also like

Former Ultra-Orthodox Director Malka Leifer Sentenced to 15...

Why we created the Institute for the Critical...

BRENNERO New restrictions on lorries in Austria. Uggè:...

US Authorities Announce Return of Five-Year Tourist Visas...

Musk counts on Trump interview to revive Twitter...

Bonnie Prince Billy, crítica de Keeping Secrets Will...

JetBlue’s Big Fall Sale: One-Way Flights Starting at...

BRICS, 6 new countries enter: here’s which ones...

In some constituencies in Zimbabwe, there will also...

Two Missing Divers Found Alive by Fishermen near...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy