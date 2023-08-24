«When I asked partners for air support, I didn’t think of this»- TV Courier

(LaPresse) Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Kiev bears no responsibility in the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin. The leader and founder of the Wagner group passed away on August 23 after the crash of the plane on which he was travelling. The bodies of all the people on board, including Prigozhin’s, have been recovered, according to Ukrainian and Russian media. “We have no connection to this situation. I think everyone knows who is involved,” Zelensky said at a news conference in Kiev. (LaPresse)

August 24, 2023 – Updated August 24, 2023, 5:38 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

