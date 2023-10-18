

When impunity makes you lose your mind

NOTHING WILL BE LIKE BEFORE

Direct TV viewing of Francesco Toscano with Beirut and Andrea Lucidi. Speeches by Pino Cabras, Chiara Nelli and Fulvio Grimaldi

The impunity guaranteed to the occupying and colonialist Israeli state has, as usual, led to an excess of arrogance of a clearly pathological nature with self-destructive effects. Irrefutable proof of this is the frightening holocaust inflicted on 2.3 million civilian refugees from previous persecutions and expulsions, bombed even while they were fleeing in the so-called “humanitarian corridors” and culminating with the apocalyptic massacre of 500 civilians in the Gaza hospital.

The affair suddenly changed the perspective of the imperialist West and its Israeli outpost, calling into radical question the project of “normalization” between the Zionist Apartheid State and the Arab countries with the strategically final outcome of Greater Israel, predicted by Theodor Herzl and Chaim Weizman remained at the top of the agenda of Israeli leaders and the entire Zionist movement.

A project in the background of which we can glimpse the march of rapprochement with the wars of aggression against the Arab states adversaries of Israel, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Egypt, Lebanon, aimed at weakening them to the point of total disintegration, also with the help of the ISIS mercenary , now about to be reactivated in Europe.

Two great powers such as China and Russia have decidedly sided against the criminal state and in favor of the Palestinian cause which once again puts on the agenda a historical necessity that the West and Israel had attempted to obliterate: the Palestinian state.

Popular voices from across the Arab world, despite some ruling oligarchies, and from across the global South, condemn Israel and its regime. Totalitarian and racist regime put into crisis even by its own population (albeit for other reasons). The geopolitical situation in the Middle East has turned upside down, with effects that will reverberate across the planet.

