Iran and Saudi Arabia announced on Friday that they will resume diplomatic relations, in a surprise decision. They had formally interrupted them in 2016, but the tensions between the two countries, no more than 200 kilometers apart and divided by the Persian Gulf, had begun a few decades earlier. Iran, governed by a Shiite theocracy, and Saudi Arabia, governed by a Sunni absolute monarchy, are two of the largest and most important countries in the Middle East: their juxtaposition has marked many of the conflicts and diplomatic issues in the region .

At the basis of the rivalry there are first of all religious questions, but also a desire to influence other countries in the area, as well as economic reasons linked to different visions on the exploitation of the vast oil resources that the two states have at their disposal.

The decisive moment for the rupture of diplomatic relations was the execution of the death sentence of the Shiite cleric Nimr al Nimr, in 2016.

Originally from al Sharqiyya province, Sheikh Nimr had been very critical of the Saudi government since 2006, the year of his first arrest. In 2009 he had threatened to secede from the province if the rights of the Shiite minority were not respected; and during the “Arab spring” of 2011-12 he had become one of the leaders of the Shiite protests, which had provoked some clashes with the Saudi police. Nimr al Nimr was arrested in July 2012 after being injured in one of these clashes. His death sentence came in October 2014: he was found guilty of armed rebellion, disobedience to the monarchy and of having favored the interests of an enemy power of Saudi Arabia, Shiite Iran.

Nimr al Nimr was killed on January 2, 2016, along with 46 other convicts, mostly from the Sunni terrorist organization al Qaeda. Iran, which had already formally condemned the sentence, immediately summoned the Saudi ambassador to Iran to ask for an explanation. Within a few hours, however, the news of al Nimr’s death gave rise to large protests and demonstrations throughout Iran: the most numerous and violent was the one that led to the attack on the Saudi embassy in Tehran, the capital of Iran . Chanting “death to the al Saud family” (the ruling dynasty in Saudi Arabia), the mob managed to enter some rooms of the building, smashed furniture and stained glass windows and set fire to a wing of the embassy, ​​before being stopped by the police intervention.

On January 3, Ali Khamenei, the Iranian Supreme Guide (the highest political and religious office in the country), threatened Saudi Arabia and said that “divine vengeance would descend on the country”. In response, the Saudi government decided to sever diplomatic relations.

The case of al Nimr was the triggering episode, but the two countries, which during the Cold War were both under American influence, entered into conflict starting from the so-called “Khomeinist” revolution, which took place in Iran in 1979: it was that which led to the expulsion of the Iranian shah and the establishment of an Islamic, Shiite theocracy, in strong contrast with all the countries governed by the Sunnis in the Persian Gulf. In 1979 and the years following it, alliances in the region shifted, and the changes were notable and with great consequences.

The divisions in Islam between Shiites and Sunnis date back to the death of the Prophet Muhammad in 632: the majority of those who believe in Islam, whom we know today as Sunnis and who are about 80 percent of all Muslims, thought that Muhammad’s religious and political legacy should go to Abu Bakr, friend and father of Muhammad’s wife. Then there was a minority, today the Shiite minority, who believed that the successor should be a blood relative of the prophet: this group said that Muhammad had consecrated Ali, his cousin and son-in-law, as his successor.

Political tensions between the two countries escalated into open warfare in both Yemen and Syria. In Yemen, since 2014, Iran has begun to support and arm the Houthi rebels, enemies of the alignment supported by Saudi Arabia; in the civil war in Syria, which began in 2011, Iran supports the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad, while Saudi Arabia finances and supports the main rebel groups.

In more recent years, tensions have seemed to increase again, especially when in 2019, using weapons supplied by Iran, Yemeni Houthi groups also carried out major attacks on Saudi soil, blocking half of their oil production capacity for a period.

The growing contrast between Iran and Saudi Arabia in recent years had led to a rapprochement between the latter and Israel, with rather intense informal diplomatic relations. In fact, the Iranian theocracy has never recognized Israel’s right to exist, which in turn has carried out numerous undercover military operations in Iran over the years, aimed above all at trying to damage and slow down the Iranian nuclear program. A normalization of relations between the two countries, if real, will also have effects in this regard.