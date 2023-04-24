Home » When is GTA 6 coming out | MobIT
When is GTA 6 coming out

When is GTA 6 coming out | MobIT

After 10 years since the “five”, it seems that we are getting closer to the moment when we will officially hear the first information about the latest edition of the Grand Theft Auto game.

Source: Rockstar Games

If there’s a game that the whole world has heard of, it’s definitely GTA. Precisely because of this, there is no doubt that Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated games today. How long exactly will we have to wait? We’re afraid only Rockstar Games knows, but according to the latest information, it could happen to me no later than May 17that is, until the date when the company will hold a meeting with investors about earnings.

GTA 6 is in the trending sections of many social networks these days, where players and fans of the series massively express optimism that the game will be announced soon. However, there are speculations that this may happen earlier, as part of the alleged upgrade of the GTA Online mode, with which the company will mark the 10-year anniversary of the launch of the “five”.

Two things in particular fueled the fire about the official announcement. During a meeting between famous YouTuber HiphopGamer and Staus Zelnik, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, it seems that some information was revealed to HipHop, as he claims on Twitter that he will “GTA 6 will be a moment to remember”. On the other hand, well-known insider Tez2 says that information about the new game will be available in GTA Online, and since there are fans who comb every update, he sees no point in hiding anything from the fans.

Since it’s been 10 years since the launch of the still-current game, the timing is certainly great for the announcement of a sequel, but Rockstar is still tight-lipped about this information, so it certainly remains to be seen if we will actually get an official announcement of the new title. Either way, excitement is at its peak, especially after leaking confidential information by hackers, for which he was arrested.

