Why do those who need help the most rarely see a psychiatrist? Aleksandar Pejić, a specialist psychiatrist from Banjaluka, answers this question.

“All stress, anxiety and depression

they arise when we ignore who we are and

we start living to please others”

– Paolo Coelho

We all go through some periods of stress, sadness, despair and arguments, but how do we know which signals are for alarm and when we need professional help?

It is a well-known fact in the professional public that people who need professional help the most because of mental problems, very rarely seek help from a specialist in psychiatry. Statistics from the United States of America show us that only every second person, with moderate to severe problems of a psychological nature, decides to seek medical help. We can only assume that in our country this statistic is far less favorable and that the percentage of people who seek treatment from a psychiatric specialist is far lower than the percentage in developed countries.

Many patients complain about numerous complaints of a physical nature to doctors who practice in family medicine clinics. In accordance with these complaints, these same patients very often, in detail and for a long time, undergo numerous diagnostic tests.

Even when all the findings were in order, the patient still complains of numerous physical complaints such as “lumps in the throat”, discomfort in the chest, discomfort in the stomach in the form of increased acid secretion, dizziness, often reacting according to the principle of “short fuse” , etc.

For example, a person may suffer from diarrhea, vomiting, or sharp pain in some part of the body, but medical examinations cannot reveal any objective findings that could fully explain the manifestation of the symptoms. These symptoms are called somatic symptoms and they include symptoms that may suggest some physical illness. Somatization is the tendency to express psychological problems through physical symptoms.

As a response to various psychosocial stressors, a person produces and experiences somatic complaints for which he seeks medical help, usually rejecting any discussion of the possibility of psychological causes, even when the onset of symptoms is closely related to unpleasant life circumstances or events. According to existing data, in about 25-30 percent of cases, people present themselves to doctors in primary health care because of somatic complaints that do not have a clear organic basis.

However, when after all the medical tests, the findings do not show any organic pathology that could explain the nature and severity of those complaints, then it is definitely necessary to seek the help of a specialist in psychiatry.

The main feature of this group of disorders is the presence of frequent complaints about physical symptoms, which have no physical basis or which cannot be explained by a registered somatic illness.. People with a disorder from this group are convinced that they are suffering from some physical disease that has not yet been diagnosed and require medical tests despite the negative results and the doctors’ reassurances.

Sometimes the path to accepting the right diagnosis is long and accompanied by numerous, very often unnecessary, examinations, but when the fact is accepted that mental illnesses can have somatic (bodily or physical) manifestations, then the path to healing is open.

That is why it is very important that we admit to ourselves that mental health is as important as physical health and that it is very difficult to be physically healthy if we are not mentally healthy as well.

/ for MONDO writes Dr. Med. M.Sc. Aleksandar Pejić, specialist psychiatrist/