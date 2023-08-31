When Novak Djokovic and Laslo Đere play at the US Open | Sport

Serbian derby in the worst time.

Novak Djokovic and Laslo Đere will play in the night between Friday and Saturday in the match of the 3rd round of the US Open. The “Serbian” derby is the second on the schedule that starts at 1:00, so it is hard to expect that it will start before 2:30 or 3:00 Serbian time. This means that after the performance from five in the morning according to the Central European timetable on Monday, as well as from 20:00 on Wednesday, Novak will play under the spotlight again, when the fans in Serbia have the least response.

The winner of the Đoković – Đere match will play in the 4th round against Czech Jirži Vesely or Croatian qualifier Borja Goj. Novak and Laszlo have played only one match against each other so far, at the “Serbia Open” last year and Nole won after a reversal – 2:6, 7:6, 7:6.

This time, their clash will be played on the New York stage and it will surely be a duel to enjoy, after Novak defeated the French Alexander Miller 3:0 and the Spanish Bernabeu Zapata Miralles, also 3:0, in the first two rounds. In the same part of the “skeleton”, Laszlo eliminated the American Brandon Nakashima in the first round, and the Frenchman Hugo Gaston in the second, routinely, also in three sets.

