When Novak Djokovic plays against Dimitrov in Rome | Sport

Novak Djokovic will play in the last day’s session in Rome on Sunday.

Source: Profimedia

Novak Djokovic will play in the third round of the Masters in Rome on Sunday afternoon, the organizers announced on Saturday evening. The duel between Djokovic and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (26th seed) is the last in the daily program and will start when the previous two are finished. Given that the program starts at 11 a.m., Nolet should be expected on the field between 2 and 4 p.m.

Djokovic is in the second round beat Argentine Tomás Martin Echeverria (7.6, 6:2), and Dimitrov defeated the Swiss Stan Wawrinka also in two sets (6:4, 7:6). The winner of the Serbian-Bulgarian duel will play in the 4th round against the winner of the duel Martin Fučović (Hungary) – Cameroon Nori (Great Britain).

Novak is the defending champion in Rome and is expected to be in the center of attention wherever he appears. And when he visits the big match of the Champions League Milan – Inter and when his Roma coach Jose Mourinho approaches the “Foro Italico” stadium to hug him and wish him luck. They will certainly be famous in his match on Sunday, and it is up to Novak to stay focused on his task and beat Dimitrov for the 11th time in their 12th meeting.