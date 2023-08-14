When Novak Djokovic plays in the Davis Cup | Sports

The Tennis Federation of Serbia has published the list of players who will represent Serbia in the Davis Cup, as well as when the aforementioned matches will be held.

Exactly one month separates us from the meeting Serbia and Spain in Valencia in the group stage of the Davis Cup World Group 2023. In the meantime, the coach of Serbia, Viktor Troickidecided to shorten the list of players who will play for the national team. The group stage of the 2023 Davis Cup World Group Final is scheduled for September 12-17, 2023.. in four host cities (Bologna, Manchester, Valencia and Split).

Serbia’s Davis Cup selection is based on the decision of the draw Group C, the host is Valencia, which also hosts teams from Spain, South Korea and the Czech Republic. On the short list of the Davis Cup selection of Serbia are: Novak Djokovic (2. place on ATP lists), Laszlo Đere (34), Miomir Kecmanović (41), Dušan Lajović (66) and Hamad Međedović (144)with the possibility of replacing three players in relation to the submitted list before the start of the competition.

The first match in Valencia, Serbia will play against South Korea on September 12, followed by a match with Spain on September 15 and finally a match with the Czech Republic on September 16, 2023. The final tournament in which the eight selections from the group stages will participate will be held in Malaga from the 21st to November 26, 2023. We remind you that Novak Djokovic will almost certainly play in the Davis Cup, because in order to qualify to play at the Olympic Games next year, he must perform in this competition.

