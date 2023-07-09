When Novak Djokovic resumes his match at Wimbledon against Hubert Hurkač | Sport

Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkač continue their match on Monday as the second on the Central Court.

Serbian tennis players Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkač failed to finish their match on the Central Court before the “curfew” in London, so they will be on the court on Monday. Due to an incredible rule, all matches at Wimbledon must be finished by 11 p.m. (midnight Central European time), and considering today’s delays – it was impossible at the start that Nole and Hubi would manage to finish everything in about two hours.

In the end, the match was stopped when Novak Djokovic was leading 2:0 in sets (7:6, 7:6) and before the “curfew” began to run. The supervisors pulled this move because they felt there was no need to start the third set because it certainly wouldn’t be finished – so the match will be the second on the Central Court program on Monday.



More precisely, Beatriz Maja Hadad and Elena Ribakina will take to the field first, only from 2:30 p.m., then Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkač will come out – most likely not before 5 pm. We hope that the Noles will not stay on the court for long on Monday and that they will already confirm the victory in the third set, and with less drama than we saw on Sunday.

Hurkač served incredibly and with more than 80 percent of the first serves, he tormented Djokovic, but the Serbian ace showed that he is invincible in both tie-breaks. Now it’s just important not to spend too much before the already scheduled quarter-final match against Russian tennis player Andrei Rublev, who has already finished his match earlier today, so he will surely be better rested for the meeting scheduled for Tuesday, probably again in the evening hours.

