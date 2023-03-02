Great powers, including Russia, have always looked out for their own interests. Small countries, like Serbia, often do not understand this.

Some public opinion polls have shown that more than 80 percent of Serbian citizens are against the introduction of sanctions against Russia. We believe that the majority of those respondents would tell you that we and Russia are bound together by centuries-old Slavic brotherhood, that Russia has never betrayed us “unlike some”, and the like.

We will not analyze this centuries-old friendship in detail, but we will refer to the relations between the two countries in the last 30 years.

During the 1990s, the then Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, which included Serbia, faced major international sanctions. The reason, among other things, was the participation of the Yugoslav People’s Army, which after the collapse of socialist Yugoslavia remained under the auspices of the official Belgrade, in war operations in Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, writes Al Jazira.

On May 30, 1992, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution No. 757, in which the signatory states undertake to prevent “the importation into their territory of all goods originating from the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia“. Also, the countries undertook to deny permission to “any aircraft to take off, land or fly over their territory, if it is scheduled to land or took off from the territory of the FRY”, except in cases of humanitarian flights. In addition, Resolution 757 was provided that the signatories prevent the participation of persons or groups representing the FRY in sports events on their territory, as well as to suspend scientific and technical cooperation and cultural exchanges and visits by persons representing the FRY or sponsored by Yugoslavia. Among the signatories of that resolution was Russia.

Six months later, the wars in BiH and Croatia are not slowing down. The number of dead civilians and refugees continues to rise. Serbian officials, led by Slobodan Milošević, deny that the country is participating in the war, even though numerous paramilitary groups are being recruited from that territory, which, together with the JNA army, are committing crimes in Bosnia and Croatia. In November 1992, the UN Security Council passed Resolution No. 787, in which it “condemns all violations of international humanitarian law, including in particular the practice of ‘ethnic cleansing’ and the deliberate obstruction of food and medical supplies to the civilian population of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina.” In the same document, which was signed by Russia like the previous one, it is prohibited “transshipment of crude oil, oil derivatives, coal, energy-related equipment, iron, steel and other metals, chemicals, rubber, vehicles, aircraft and engines of all kinds.” . All countries are also called upon “to take all necessary steps to ensure that none of their exports are diverted to the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia”.

These measures had a drastic effect on the decline in the standard of living of the citizens of Yugoslavia, and the collapse of its economy. Shortages of basic food, medicine and energy have become everyday. Sanctions were abolished by the UN Security Council in November 1996.

As a reminder, Russia was one of the countries that recognized Croatia’s independence. It was on February 17, 1991. Paradoxically, Moscow did it before the US. This is not the time of Boris Yeltsin’s presidency. Admittedly, the former Russian ambassador to Croatia, Anvar Azimov, once said that, officially, other countries were the first to recognize Croatia before Russia itself, but that “actually Russia was the first”.. According to him, it was in October 1991, when Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev convened a meeting attended by the presidents of Croatia and Serbia, Franjo Tuđman and Slobodan Milošević.

“Summarizing the very difficult negotiations, he told them openly: Croatia’s independence is a reality and we have to come to terms with it,” said Azimov.

And one more thing – by Boris Yeltsin’s decision, on November 4, 1996, the then president of Croatia, Franjo Tuđman, received nothing less than the Zhukov medal for his active contribution to the victory in the fight against fascism on the 100th anniversary of the birth of the mentioned marshal.

NATO BOMBING

In April 1998, it turned into a war in Kosovo. After numerous reports of human rights violations and violence perpetrated by the Yugoslav police and army against the Albanian population in Kosovo, the North Atlantic Alliance launched the bombing of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia on March 24, 1999.

Russia, together with China, opposed the NATO intervention in the Security Council. However, concrete help from Russia was absent, despite the expectation of Belgrade at the time that the Kremlin would provide more active help. The representatives of the then Yugoslav military leadership were also informed about this.

Boris Yeltsin said on Thursday, March 25, 1999, the day after the start of the aggression against FR Yugoslavia, that Russia had decided not to use force to counter NATO’s attacks on Yugoslavia and would continue its efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict. in Kosovo.

“Russia has at its disposal a number of extreme measures, but we have decided not to use them,” Yeltsin said after a meeting with his top ministers in the Kremlin.

Instead, Moscow called for an urgent UN Security Council vote to stop NATO attacks on Yugoslavia. Russia’s appeal to the United Nations on Wednesday did not stop the bombings. After the initial harsh reaction to the bombing, Moscow appeared to be backing away from confrontation with the United States and its NATO allies, the British Guardian wrote at the time.

“Despite firm support for Yugoslavia, Russia’s options are limited. It is no longer a major military power and is desperate for Western help to revive its battered economy. Minister of Foreign Affairs Igor Ivanov said that Moscow is not thinking about providing any military aid to Yugoslavia, the Interfax news agency reports,” writes the Guardian.

In the book “Military Secret”, authored by Vladan Vlajković, there is a passage from the transcript from the collegium of the General Staff of the Yugoslav Army from January 1999. In his address, Colonel-General Aleksandar Dimitrijević, head of the Security Administration of the VJ, says that, according to the intelligence they have, during the official visit of the then US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright to Moscow, in talks with the then Prime Minister of Russia Yevgeny Primakov, “Russia’s debt was rescheduled from 380 billion dollars for the next twenty years”.

“I guess we’re all smart enough to understand what that means for that Russia, and if someone really expects that Russia will rise up to go to war for our sake, I think it’s devoid of any condemnation,” said Dimitrijević at the time.

At the collegium held in February ’99. year, on the eve of the start of the NATO intervention, Aleksandar Dimitrijević reiterates that position and underlines:

“It could have been the misconceptions of some that Russia and some other factors will play a more significant role, but we have constantly talked about it here, that they should not be relied on and that the Kosovo problem actually serves to solve their own much deeper problems..”

WITHDRAWAL FROM KOSOVO

The war in Kosovo ended in June 1999, with the signing of the peace agreement in Kumanovo. This ended the NATO bombing, and the forces of Yugoslavia withdrew from the territory of the former Autonomous Province of Kosovo. International peacekeeping forces (KFOR), led by NATO, are stationed in Kosovo to maintain order and peace. Ahead of the end of the Kosovo war, the Kremlin is implementing a diplomatic initiative to insert Russian soldiers into KFOR. This move bore fruit and Russian soldiers became part of international peacekeeping forces in June ’99.

Russia had its members in the international peacekeeping forces in Kosovo until July 2003.

“This position freed Russia from the responsibility to be practically involved in issues related to the status of Kosovo and the life of minorities, and reduced Russia’s costs of that operation,” states the researcher of the non-governmental ISAC in his analysis “Russian-Serbian Strategic Partnership: Content and Scope” (2010). Fund Žarko N. Petrović.

In a NATO statement from July 2003, it is said that Russia made this decision “in light of the improvement of the security situation in the region, as well as due to other obligations.”. Within KFOR today, there are members of the armies from 28 countries of the world.

