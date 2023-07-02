When should you return to your ex-partner | Fun

There is some truth in what Meša Selimović wrote: “Not even a dress should be mended, let alone love”…

Many believe that reconciliation, when it comes to relationships, is not the best idea. Once something is broken, betrayed or simply broken up, it takes a lot of effort, effort and nerves to rebuild it later, and trust plays the most important role in all of this.

It is trust, that bond that holds two people, that is difficult to return. But, there is always that but. Therapist and counselor for couples, Matt Lindquist, believes that there are reasons when it is completely justified to return to former loves.

The feeling of being missing, the so-called safe zone, not wanting to do everything all over again, are just some of the reasons why people reconcile with their ex-partners. Of course, there is a risk that if you start a relationship with the same person again because of this, sooner or later they will “break” again. Therapist Matt Lindquist says there are only three reasons when it’s okay for ex-partners to reconcile:

Getting sober

If you were able to overcome the previous problems and understand what was wrong in the relationship, maybe this time, your relationship will work.

“If you don’t see changes either in yourself or in your partner, the relationship is doomed to fail a second time,” the therapist points out.

Right time

“Many times a relationship ends due to external factors, such as a long-distance relationship or the nature of work. If these factors have changed, a second chance may be the right choice,” advises Matt.

Change

“It is very important to ask yourself what has changed. The key is to be honest with yourself and your partner and that you both know what you really want,” concludes the therapist at the end.

