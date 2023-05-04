When Stefan Karić makes a statement | Fun

Stefan Karić was accused by Natasa Šavi of beating her in Vrdnička kula, and the former member of the Cooperative was ordered to be detained for 48 hours.

Source: Kurir/Private archive/ATA IMAGES/Antonio Ahel

The former member of the Cooperative, who allegedly fled the scene, was searched by the police for three days, since the report of violence was filed and the investigation started, and on Wednesday he arrived at the police station in the presence of his lawyer. Lawyer Goran Karadarević revealed when Stefan Karić will make a statement.

Source: ATA Images / Antonio Ahel

“He hasn’t given a statement yet, I still don’t know if they will release him or keep him in custody. I will have more information tomorrow morning, when he gives a statement,” said Karić’s lawyer, and earlier he stated that his client, if it is proven that is guilty he faces a prison sentence of six months to five years.



Nataša Šavija claims that Stefan Karić beat her in the ethnic village of Vrdnička kula on the night between Sunday and Monday, when they were both at a wedding. She was admitted to the Clinical Center of Vojvodina in the morning at 1:40 a.m. with bodily injuries, after which she was kept for hospital treatment. From the hospital, she published a video showing the injuries on her face:

If you suffer violence, the contact numbers of the Counseling Center against domestic violence (SOS phone and safe house) are:

0900-011-011free call, weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.,

011 2769-466on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.,

062304-560from 19:00 to 10:00.

Emergency calls to report domestic violence can be made to the number 0900-100-600 from 00:00 to 24:00, by free call.

(WORLD/Blic)

