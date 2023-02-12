Loading player

On the morning of February 11, 2013, ten years ago, Pope Benedict XVI was speaking at the consistory, an official meeting of cardinals. He was expected to announce three canonizations, including one that made saints i martyrs of Otranto. But Benedict began by saying that he would not speak only of that: “I have summoned you to this consistory not only for the three canonizations, but also to communicate to you a decision of great importance for the life of the Church”, said Benedict XVI in Latin. After that he spoke of the fact that his strengths, “because of his advanced age, are no longer suitable for exercising the Petrine ministry in an adequate way”. And that therefore he would have left the pontificate («I declare myself at the service of the Bishop of Rome […] to report»).

Giovanna Chirri, journalist of the agency Ansa, was in the Vatican press room and immediately understood the meaning of the pope’s words because he knew Latin. However, the news about her seemed so surprising and momentous to her that she sought further confirmation from Father Federico Lombardi, director of the press office at the time. Lombardi confirmed and Chirri communicated the news to the agency. The launch was sent at 11:46, before everyone else.

Benedict XVI’s decision predictably caused an enormous media uproar throughout the world, and was subsequently the subject of debates, comments, analyses, hypotheses and more or less imaginative interpretations, even of conspiracies. The discussions were revived again after the death of the pope emeritus, which took place on the morning of last December 31, after ten years of life withdrawn in the Mater Ecclesiae monastery in the Vatican.

No pope since 1406 had ever resorted to the possibility of leaving his office, and in any case there were very few precedents. The situation that arose following the election of the current Pope Francis was also unprecedented, i.e. the coexistence of two popes, one emeritus and the other in office. Among the factors that played a role in the choice of Pope Benedict XVI were undoubtedly the many scandals that emerged during his papacy, not always managed optimally by the Holy See. These objective difficulties weighed down the pope’s psychological and physical situation, already precarious and strained by his age. Beyond the conspiracies, the most founded interpretation – also given by Father Lombardi – is that the pope resigned above all for the reasons explained by the person concerned on February 11 ten years ago.

Pope Benedict XVI was born as Joseph Ratzinger on April 16, 1927, in Germany, in the small Bavarian town of Marktl. He entered the seminary when he was little more than a child, in 1939, becoming a priest in 1951. Since then he undertook a long and brilliant ecclesiastical career, which led him to gain a good reputation as a theologian. In 1981 he became the prefect in charge of the dicastery for the doctrine of the faith, the oldest and among the most important of the Roman Curia (the administrative apparatus of the Church). The prefect for the doctrine of the faith is responsible for promoting and protecting doctrine throughout the Catholic world, that is, the teachings that are then disseminated through the catechism.

Ratzinger maintained this important role for many years, practically until he became pope. As prefect for the doctrine of the faith, therefore, he accompanied his predecessor John Paul II, Karol Wojtyła. Among other things, Ratzinger was a close witness to the physical decay of Pope Wojtyła, from the late 1990s until his death in 2005. As told by the podcast The renunciationedited by Carlo Marroni, Vatican correspondent of Only 24 Hoursthe experience of John Paul II may have contributed to Ratzinger’s desire not to prolong his pontificate too long.

In the podcast, the historian Alberto Melloni tells an anecdote, never confirmed, according to which at the epiphany of 2005 John Paul II indicated Ratzinger as his ideal successor. He accepted, but on the condition that the election take place quickly and with broad consensus. That’s actually what happened, but according to the author of the podcast, Marroni, this condition can be interpreted as a symptom of Ratzinger’s reluctance to assume office even then.

On the other hand, any successor would have had the task of keeping up with Wojtyła, a long-lived and extremely popular pope. Ratzinger dealt with the situation in his own way, that is, by avoiding compromises and by refusing to abandon his conservative positions. He made it clear even before the Conclave, in the homily he officiated on April 18, 2005 in St. Peter’s, in which he said: «Having a clear faith is often labeled as fundamentalism, while relativism, that is, letting oneself be carried here and there by any wind of doctrine, appears as the only attitude worthy of modern times». A homily of this kind was interpreted as a clear message to the cardinals, a way of telling them that if they had voted for him, his programme, his manifesto, would have been that.

Ratzinger did not bother to smooth out the contrast between him and John Paul II, not so much at the level of doctrine as at the level of image: measures such as the restoration of the Latin mass, the use of sumptuous vestments and ancient customs, were received negatively by a part of the community of faithful and by commentators in general, who however were not enthusiastic about the election of Ratzinger not even at the beginning. In this regard, the irreverent title of the Manifestoon April 20, 2005.

To complicate matters further came some diplomatic scandals and incidents. The first was in 2006, when Ratzinger held an infamous lecture at the University of Regensburg, in Germany, in which he quoted a medieval text in relation to the theme “Religion and violence”. Ratzinger said:

[…] surprisingly abruptly, abruptly to the point of being unacceptable for us, he addresses his interlocutor simply with the central question on the relationship between religion and violence in general, saying: “Show me what Muhammad brought again, and I you will only find bad and inhuman things, such as his direction to spread by the sword the faith that he preached.”

The subject of the speech was Manuel II Palaeologus, Byzantine emperor, who was in dialogue with a Persian. But the phrase about Muhammad, taken out of context, caused an uproar in Islamic countries. Shortly after, Benedict XVI apologized publicly, saying that the medieval text cited did not correspond to his thought but failing to bring the case back entirely.

Another diplomatic incident took place in 2009, perhaps the worst year of the pontificate, when Ratzinger lifted the excommunication of four ultra-conservative bishops who rejected the reforms of the Second Vatican Council, ordained without authorization by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre in 1988. According to canon law, ordaining a bishop illegitimately causes a schism, automatically punished with excommunication. Intending to keep the Church united, Ratzinger revoked it in 2009: but just in those days it was made known that one of them had actually denied the Shoah in the past, arguing that the gas chambers in which millions of Jews were killed during the Second World War II never existed. Naturally Ratzinger was much criticized from many quarters. Even the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, asked for clarification. The Holy See let it be known that the pope was unaware of the bishop’s anti-Semitic positions, and that in any case the four would not assume any public function within the Church.

The biggest scandals, however, were others: that of child abuse and the so-called “Vatileaks”, caused by the dissemination of confidential Vatican documents. The first scandal had distant origins. Since the early 2000s in the United States, some investigations had revealed systematic abuse by Catholic priests, who instead of being sanctioned and expelled from their order were simply moved from one parish to another, without suffering other consequences. From 2009 onwards it was discovered that these cover-ups by the Church were also taking place continuously in other parts of the world, including many European countries.

The cases reached a dimension that could not be ignored, and Ratzinger assumed responsibility for them, as he had done with the Regensburg lecture. Contrary to what his predecessor did, he publicly and openly recognized the problem of pedophilia, and was the first pope to meet with some victims and their families during apostolic journeys.

As for the “Vatileaks” scandal, it was caused by Ratzinger’s butler, Paolo Gabriele, nicknamed “the crow” by the newspapers. In 2012 Gabriele was arrested by the Vatican gendarmerie for having stolen various confidential documents, the contents of which ended up in books and journalistic reconstructions. They were documents that caused quite a stir, because they concerned the management of Vatican finances and the political divisions within the Curia.

Over the years, many have associated the “Vatileaks” scandal with Ratzinger’s resignation. However in an interview with Peter Seewald, author of the biography of the pope emeritus A life, it is Ratzinger himself who maintains the opposite: «I once said that one cannot resign when things are not in order, but can only do so when all is calm. I was able to resign precisely because peace of mind had returned to that affair. It was not a question of a retreat under the pressure of events or of an escape due to the inability to cope with them».

In the last part of his pontificate, Ratzinger was already debilitated. He couldn’t stand for a long time, he had difficulty walking the full length of St. Peter’s Basilica on foot. In a long item published on Catholic civilization after the death of the pope emeritus, father Lombardi wrote of his resignation reducing it, in the end, precisely to this psychophysical weakness, beyond the objective difficulties of the pontificate. Lombardi wrote:

Although rivers of ink have been written about this renunciation and its reasons, in the end the act is simple, and the reasons given by Benedict XVI are evident and entirely plausible: a great act of responsibility before God and the Church . An act of humility in the face of the very high demands of Peter’s service and of courage in opening a path that was already foreseen by Church law, but no one had yet traveled for centuries. The election of the Pope is to lifebut it is said that the pontificate must necessarily end with the death of the Pope.

