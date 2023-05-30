when the progressive West is the arbiter of democracy – breaking latest news

Erdogan won the elections. Erdogan is an authoritarian leader. So Turkey is not a democracy. And his presence in NATO is a shame for all of us. This type of judgment is frequent in the West. From time to time it is applied — depending on our political preferences — even to a sovereign politician like the Indian premier Narendra Modi which attaches great importance to the Hindu religion as part of the national identity. Many African leaders – whose surnames we may not know – end up in the pile: they too are autocrats, because their countries do not pass the exams of democracy according to the standards set by the West.
This is one of the reasons why the global Great South – a geopolitical concept, not a geographical one, given that Turkey and India are north of the Equator – considers us arrogant, and ends up feel the pull of powers like China and Russia who say they do not “interfere” with internal political choices.
The question is important because we have entered a phase where he Great Global South it is the terrain of heated competition between rival spheres of influence. In its own small way, even Italy with the announcement of a Mattei Plan wants to undertake a recovery of its role in Africa. Is our approach to democratic values the right one?
Some criteria may seem objective. Starting with the elections: there have been frauds, or can the scrutiny be considered regular? It all seems simple, except that Donald Trump has reminded us of the risk of starting from the strong conviction that one’s political side will win, so “if the others win, it means they cheated”. How many times are we also subject to this prejudice, so Is a victory we don’t like “suspicious”? How many times have we denounced “the role of money in politics”, i.e. the billionaires who finance the campaigns of our opponents, ignoring the billionaires who finance those of parties we like?
Other criteria that seem to us completely objective to establish whether a country is democratic or not concern thefreedom of the press, the degree of autonomy of journalists, the fact that there are political opponents in prisonthe independence of the judiciary. There is no doubt that Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping do not pass any of these tests (although there is a difference between the two characters, Putin originally received a popular investiture while Xi was never elected by his people but selected by the communist party ). Also many countries in the Middle East and Africa fail the test. To be objective we should add to the list so many countries that have the blessing of the progressive universe and yet interfere with the freedom of the press and the independence of the judiciary, not just the usual suspects Cuba and Venezuela but also Brazil and Mexico.
If instead of passing judgments on others, we look at ourselves, the matter becomes more complicated. Censorship on cinema in Italy was abolished – officially – only in 2021 but had been in disuse for decades. But it was applied regularly in the fifties, sixties, seventies. The indexing of books – a practice of the Catholic Church – was only abolished in 1966. The political subdivision of Rai that began then and continues today (and sees every political party co-responsible) could arouse suspicion from London and Washington but also from some emerging nations. Yet to argue that post-war Italy was not a democracy would be a serious mistake. There are those who made that mistake repeatedly, claiming it with pride: the French socialist president François Mitterrand, welcoming with open arms so many red terrorists that Italy had condemned with definitive sentences, endorsed the idea that ours was not a true democracythat the rule of law in Italy did not pass the “French exams”.
Certainly the history of Italian justice is full of judicial errors, the Tortora case was one of the most chilling (even the one of which Necci was a victim was recently mentioned) but it is not at all these errors that Mitterrand was referring to. For someone pontificating from Paris, we weren’t a real liberal democracy even in the 80s, 90s, etc.
About the independence of the judiciary. The Italian custom of magistrates who become famous riding some process to the detriment of important defendants, then use their fame to stand for election and embark on a political career, it would not seem like a masterpiece of the rule of law even to some Turkish, Indian, African, South American observers. About the color of the judges: Lula da Silva’s Brazil it has a constitutional court that is hyper-politicised, but leftist (anti-Bolsonaro).
For someone living in the US like me, it’s obvious an ideological preference of the big media, who denounce the politicization of the US Supreme Court only when it has a conservative majority. AND they ignore the damage done by far-left prosecutors in the degradation of public order in New York, San Francisco.
We are in a world made up of “fifty shades of grey”, as an Indian diplomat said, but we Westerners prefer to tell ourselves about it in black and white, as an absolute struggle between good and evil.
On ethical issues and values Erdogan, Modi, and many African heads of state, do not pass the civil rights test for their relationship with the dominant religion, their positions on abortion, the status of women, sexual minorities. So we want to support that Italy was not a democracy as long as there were crucifixes in schools, or until the referendum on divorce in 1974, or until the referendum on abortion in 1975? It would be absurd. We were a democratic country even before those changes, only the evolution of values and beliefs hadn’t reached where we are now.
But we continue to drop absolute judgments on the past, imposing our 2023 values on previous historical periods.
The Americans are even more uncompromising and absolutist than Europeansunder this profile. I recounted Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Africa, and how the attempt to rebuild US influence in that continent is subject to continuous interference from the lobby statunitense Lgtbq, which subjects every African country to a purity test on gay, transgender rights. Test that America itself would not have passed with flying colors a decade ago (the right to gay marriage was only extended to the entire United States in 2015).
This is the new form of cultural imperialism that enrages the global Great South. Seen by the voters of Erdogan or Modi, as well as by evangelical Christians of Africa and Latin America, or by many others who remain attached to traditional value systems in emerging countries, the West practices a new form of post-colonial interference, this time cloaked in progressivismbut always just as invasive and overbearing.
Putin, Xi, Erdogan, Modi, not only do they not create political-ideological conditions for developing economic and strategic relations with other emerging countries, but they resist our sermons on values even at home. Our public opinion would not accept an “amoral” foreign policy completely detached from value judgments.
It is right that we are attached to some values that are not only ours, those principles which from their origin in the West have become universal (and are written in the UN Charter). However, we will have to become capable of slightly more nuanced reasoning, which historicize those values that today certain ideological components of the West present as absolute, non-negotiable. Otherwise we condemn ourselves to being perceived as the usual colonialistswith a new jacket.