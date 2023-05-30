when the progressive West is the arbiter of democracy – breaking latest news

Erdogan won the elections. Erdogan is an authoritarian leader. So Turkey is not a democracy. And his presence in NATO is a shame for all of us. This type of judgment is frequent in the West. From time to time it is applied — depending on our political preferences — even to a sovereign politician like the Indian premier Narendra Modi which attaches great importance to the Hindu religion as part of the national identity. Many African leaders – whose surnames we may not know – end up in the pile: they too are autocrats, because their countries do not pass the exams of democracy according to the standards set by the West.

This is one of the reasons why the global Great South – a geopolitical concept, not a geographical one, given that Turkey and India are north of the Equator – considers us arrogant, and ends up feel the pull of powers like China and Russia who say they do not “interfere” with internal political choices.

The question is important because we have entered a phase where he Great Global South it is the terrain of heated competition between rival spheres of influence. In its own small way, even Italy with the announcement of a Mattei Plan wants to undertake a recovery of its role in Africa. Is our approach to democratic values ​​the right one?

Some criteria may seem objective. Starting with the elections: there have been frauds, or can the scrutiny be considered regular? It all seems simple, except that Donald Trump has reminded us of the risk of starting from the strong conviction that one’s political side will win, so “if the others win, it means they cheated”. How many times are we also subject to this prejudice, so Is a victory we don’t like “suspicious”? How many times have we denounced “the role of money in politics”, i.e. the billionaires who finance the campaigns of our opponents, ignoring the billionaires who finance those of parties we like?

Other criteria that seem to us completely objective to establish whether a country is democratic or not concern thefreedom of the press, the degree of autonomy of journalists, the fact that there are political opponents in prisonthe independence of the judiciary. There is no doubt that Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping do not pass any of these tests (although there is a difference between the two characters, Putin originally received a popular investiture while Xi was never elected by his people but selected by the communist party ). Also many countries in the Middle East and Africa fail the test. To be objective we should add to the list so many countries that have the blessing of the progressive universe and yet interfere with the freedom of the press and the independence of the judiciary, not just the usual suspects Cuba and Venezuela but also Brazil and Mexico.

If instead of passing judgments on others, we look at ourselves, the matter becomes more complicated. Censorship on cinema in Italy was abolished – officially – only in 2021 but had been in disuse for decades. But it was applied regularly in the fifties, sixties, seventies. The indexing of books – a practice of the Catholic Church – was only abolished in 1966. The political subdivision of Rai that began then and continues today (and sees every political party co-responsible) could arouse suspicion from London and Washington but also from some emerging nations. Yet to argue that post-war Italy was not a democracy would be a serious mistake. There are those who made that mistake repeatedly, claiming it with pride: the French socialist president François Mitterrand, welcoming with open arms so many red terrorists that Italy had condemned with definitive sentences, endorsed the idea that ours was not a true democracythat the rule of law in Italy did not pass the “French exams”.