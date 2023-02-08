



Byoblu, interview with Fulvio Grimaldi and Luca Marfè on the invasion of the palaces of power in Brasilia

The question arises again, exactly as for the irruption on Capitol Hill last January 6, about who thought it up, who allowed it, who should have benefited and who had pulled the strings of what for some would be a formidable False Flag intended to strengthen the candidate who emerges victorious from an extremely questionable election count.



Even if no evidence of vote manipulation has yet appeared in Brazil, the almost negligible margin, less than 1%, which divided the winner Lula da Bolsonaro and, more importantly, the great advantage achieved in the parliamentary elections, in stark contrast with the outcome of the presidential elections, the political forces that support the outgoing president bring us back to the days when almost half of the US electorate lost all faith in the electoral process.

The whole world that recognizes itself in the front led by the United States and by the Order established in the West, starting with NATO and the European Union, has unanimously expressed its applause, which has been given a vigorous voice by the media, to Lula and his affirmation.

Given that Ignazio Da Silva Lula is assumed to represent the interests and aspirations of the poor, working, excluded classes, it is at least alienating that the 77-year-old ex-trade unionist receives the enthusiastic support of circles with heart and mind on Wall Street. Environments that, more than ai Nowherelandless peasants of Brazil, or the indigenous Yanomani, are accustomed to look to Davos, where every year for the “speech to the nations” of the World Economic Forum, the approximately 1,500 private planes of the largest concentration of wealth ever seen on the Planet.

Brazil is clearly split in two, without the media coryphaeus of a journalism that isn’t a brazil portraying it as a clash between fascists and democrats (it would be interesting to see a country of 220 million inhabitants whose half were made up of Nazis and fascists. It does not happen, to this extent, even in Ukraine). Personally I find it difficult to identify the Brazilian palingenesis in a president who has re-emerged from a storm of scandals that has engulfed the party, his successors and himself, who has now joined a Wallstreetian and ultra-liberal deputy from the most beautiful water .

The workers of São Paulo, the peasants still without land, the derelict of the North East, the natives of whom in truth he had not cared too much even in the first, glorious mandate (2003-2007), will have the strength to return to take the in Lula the path of social justice, but also of sovereignty and free international relations? The new president has begun well by greeting Putin. The next test will be relations with one or the other of the Latin American countries. Starting with Cuba and Venezuela.