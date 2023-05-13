When will Partizan and Cedevita Olimpija play in the semi-finals of the ABA League | Sport

Partizan is preparing for the start of participation in the ABA playoffs and already knows who is waiting for them on the second step.

Cedevita Olimpija convincingly defeated FMP (97:79) in the “masterpiece” of the quarter-final series of the ABA League, thereby winning participation in a certain semi-final series against Partizan, who is the absolute favorite in matches against the Student Center. Black and white and Podgorica will play a two-win series on Monday, and anything but a routine triumph of Željko Obradović’s team would be a big surprise.

After the defeat in Železnik, Cedevita Olimpija reacted as expected and made more three-pointers than the Belgraders (11-6), outscored them (40-31), had more assists (26-19) and a trio of very upbeat players. Center Alen Omic scored 20 points with seven rebounds, wing center Amar Alibegović 19 with nine rebounds, and playmaker Jogi Ferrell was the index-best player of the winning team, with 19 points (5/9 for three), six rebounds, four assists and an index of 26.

In FMP, the young wing basketball player was the most effective at the farewell to the ABA league Aleksa Stepanović (23 years old), who scored 17 points and once again played an excellent match, as well as in Železnik. The former Partizan basketball player scored six three-pointers in the last game, and now he was not in such a good mood at the distance (1/5), but he found a way to be effective, as did his teammate Charles Manning, who scored 16 points.

FMP is now turning to the domestic championship, which is well under way, and Cedevita Olimpija to following the series Partizan – Student Center, after which the dates of the semi-finals will be determined. Red Star Meridianbet – Budućnost will play in the second semi-final from Sunday.

This season, Partizan played two dramatic duels against Cedevit Olimpija. In the hall “Stožice” in Ljubljana, he lost with a score of 74:77 after Dante Exum missed a three-pointer for extra time, and in Belgrade he won in an also uncertain ending. In Štark Arena, the people of Ljubljana had an attack and a three-point shot that could have brought overtime, but it did Ferrell missed, and Partizan won. Both this and previous seasons, the duels between Partizan and Cedevit Olimpija were marked by great drama and uncertainty until the last second – will it be the same in the semi-finals this May?