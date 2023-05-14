When will Partizan – Cedevita Olimpija play in the semifinals of the ABA League | Sport

Partizan is preparing for the start of participation in the ABA playoffs and already knows who is waiting for them on the second step.

Grega Valancic/Sportida

Cedevita Olimpija convincingly defeated FMP (97:79) in the “masterpiece” of the quarter-final series of the ABA League, thereby winning participation in a certain semi-final series against Partizan, which is the absolute favorite in the matches against the Student Center. Black and white and Podgorica will play a two-win series on Monday, and anything but a routine triumph of Željko Obradović’s team would be a big surprise.

After the defeat in Železnik, Cedevita Olimpija reacted as expected and made more three-pointers than the Belgraders (11-6), outscored them (40-31), had more assists (26-19) and a very upbeat trio of players. Center Alen Omić scored 20 points with seven rebounds, wing center Amar Alibegović 19 with nine rebounds, and point guard Jogi Ferel was the index-best player of the winning team, with 19 points (5/9 for three), six rebounds, four assists and an index 26.

In FMP, at the farewell from the ABA league, the young basketball player Aleksa Stepanović (23 years old) was the most effective, who scored 17 points and once again played an excellent match, as in Železnik. The former student of Partizan scored six three-pointers in the last game, and now he was not in such a good mood at the distance (1/5), but he found a way to be effective, as did his teammate Charles Manning, who scored 16 points.

FMP is now turning to the domestic championship, which is well under way, and Cedevita Olimpija to following the series Partizan – Student Center, after which the dates of the semi-finals will be determined. Red Star Meridianbet – Budućnost will play in the second semi-final from Sunday.

This season, Partizan played two dramatic duels against Cedevit Olimpija. In the “Stožice” hall in Ljubljana, he lost with a score of 74:77 after Dante Exum missed a three-pointer for overtime, and in Belgrade he also won in an uncertain ending. In Štark Arena, the people of Ljubljana had an attack and a three-point shot that could have brought overtime, but Ferrell missed, and Partizan won. Both this and previous seasons, the duels between Partizan and Cedevit Olimpija were characterized by great drama and uncertainty until the last second – will it be the same this time?

