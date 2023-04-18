When will the artillery barracks on Kastel be renovated | Info

The artillery barracks located within the Banja Luka Fortress Kastel will probably wait for the necessary rehabilitation for a long time and will continue to deteriorate, failing to withstand the test of time.

Kastel Fortress is one of the oldest preserved buildings in Banja Luka. Most of it has been renovated thanks to funds from European funds, but there is still work to be done, i.e. to repair the part of the ramparts and the building of the former Artillery Barracks, which is the most endangered.

The City Administration told Mondo that the goal is for the Kastel fortress to gain status independent institutionsas previously announced, and an expert and public hearing will be held in the coming period, where all interested parties will have the opportunity to discuss and express their opinion.

“After the end of all discussions, the initiative will be sent to the Assembly of the City of Banjaluk“, claim the City Administration.

When it comes to the reconstruction of the artillery barracks, the city administration points out that had certain negotiations with the investorbut yes it is abandoned the project because it is demanding considering that it is a protected monument, and therefore reconstruction of the assembly.

“The city of Banjaluka will certainly continue to look for investors, all so that the artillery barracks can be reconstructed“, promise from the City Administration.

In the earlier period, the Mondo portal published several articles concerning the restoration and current state of the Banja Luka fortress. As is known, the Artillery Barracks, which has been devastated, is currently the most threatened. It was once planned to build a hotel on that site, but that plan fell through.



“The artillery barracks is certainly one of the most interesting parts of the fortress and could be used for different purposes, if it were to be reconstructed. For those works, about ten million KM would be needed, and that is money that the city cannot allocate at the moment“, they said earlier in the City Administration.

According to current archaeological and according to historical data, the dilapidated building within the Kastel was a workshop in the past and was used for the manufacture of cannons, cannons, rifles and gunpowder, and was built at the beginning of the 18th century.

Janko Vračar, adviser in the Department of History at the Museum of Republika Srpska, said that Kastel is an important historical building and represents a significant resource in the future development of the city, which can play an important role in cultural life.

“There is a possibility that a museum of the city of Banjaluk can be formed within Kastel, because it is one of the few cities of this size in Europe that does not have its own city museum, and Kastel would be an ideal choice, because this location offers the opportunity to learn about the entire past of the city on Vrbas. from the Paleolithic to modern times“, underlined Vračar.

