According to comprehensive US media reports, the incident of Nichols, a 29-year-old African-American youth in Memphis, USA, being beaten to death by the police has continued to ferment across the United States in recent days. The local police released a video of violent police law enforcement on the evening of the 27th, which is expected to trigger large-scale protests across the United States, and may even lead to riots.

According to the Associated Press, the video provided by the police showed that Nichols was stopped by several policemen involved in the case for dangerous driving on his way home on the 7th of this month. After being beaten for 3 minutes, he complained of difficulty in breathing, and was sent to the hospital for emergency treatment. He was pronounced dead less than 3 days later.

According to the video, the officers were “aggressive, yelling and using profanity and probably frightened Mr Nichols from the start.”

Memphis Police Chief Celine Davis described the actions of the officers involved as “a failure of humanity … heinous, reckless and inhumane” and said authorities could not substantiate Nichols’ allegation of dangerous driving.

On the 25th, the family members of the victim watched the law enforcement recorder video together with the lawyer. Antonio Romanucci, a lawyer for the victim’s family, said the victim, Nichols, was treated violently by the police.

He said, “The scene at the time was like a mixed martial arts (MMA), but it was only a one-sided MMA. The victim was very helpless and unable to resist. He was completely controlled by someone, and he lost his personal freedom. “

On the 26th, according to prison records in Shelby County, Tennessee, the five police officers involved were charged with second-degree murder. As of the evening of the 26th, two police officers have been released on bail.

In memory of Nichols, several protests were held in Memphis. Facing the condemnation of public opinion, the police released the law enforcement recording video after 6 pm local time on the 27th.

But at the same time, Memphis city officials are worried that once the video is released, it may further intensify the anger of the people, and become a replica of the riots in the United States after Floyd was “kneeled and killed” by the police in May 2020.

White House officials also held a conference call with mayors of 16 cities across the United States that day, briefing them on preparations for federal support in response to the protests. Attendees included mayors from Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York City, Seattle, Los Angeles, Cleveland, St. Louis and Baltimore, among others.

White House homeland security adviser Randall and senior adviser to the president Julie Rodriguez spoke with the mayors, urging them to maintain regular contact and stressing that the protests must remain peaceful.

Before the Memphis police released the law enforcement video, New York Mayor Adams said in a statement that the police are ready to protect the constitutional right of people to protest peacefully while ensuring public safety.

According to a CNN report, U.S. President Joe Biden also expressed his condolences to all Memphis citizens and called on everyone to remain calm. The killing, Biden said, was “a painful reminder that we must do more to ensure our criminal justice system delivers on its promise of fair and equitable justice, equal treatment and dignity for all.”

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, an African-American man, died due to police violence. The incident triggered nationwide demonstrations in the United States, and violent conflicts broke out in hundreds of cities.

Original title: When will violent law enforcement stop?Floyd riots in 16 cities across the U.S.