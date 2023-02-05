Home World where a new super team is made in the nba | Sport
Kyri Irving will be the biggest topic in the NBA, at least until Thursday and the trade deadline!

Source: Profimedia

Kajri Irving raised the whole again with his move NBA I’m drooling! In a season in which he shines and averages over 27 points per match, just a few days before the trade deadline in the NBA, he asked to leave the Brooklyn Nets! The problem for Brooklyn is that Irving’s contract expires at the end of the season, but they could send him to another team by Thursday.

It was mentioned that Kyrie and LeBron James they want to play together again, but the problem is that the Lakers they won’t give it to Irving 200,000,000 dollars, which is what they will ask for after half a year. However, they are not the only ones who are ready to offer something for the troubled star of the Nets.

The Dallas Mavericks want to build a superteam, they have already started the “chase” for Bojan and Bogdan Bogdanovićand now they would like to bring Irving, and the Phoenix Suns have a plan to win the NBA league with Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Kyrie Irving in the outer line!

Now the Los Angeles Clippers, who have been looking for a playmaker for some time, have joined the race for him since John Wall was injured, and Terrence Mann and Reggie Jackson are not playmakers who guarantee titles.

