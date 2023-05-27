Where are Anđela and Zvezdan after disqualification from the Cooperative | Entertainment

Zvezdan Slavnić’s friend spoke to the local media and revealed where he and Anđela Đuručić went after being disqualified from the Zadruga.

With the urgent decision of the Big Boss, who had previously told them that there would be no tolerance for violence, they were immediately disqualified, and Maja Marinković’s father, Taki, spoke to the media and revealed how his daughter was feeling and whether she ended up in the hospital. Now Zvezdan’s friend has come forward and revealed where this scandalous couple ended up after being kicked out of the reality show.

Given that Zvezdan could not go to the apartment where he lived with his unmarried wife Ana Ćurčić, whom he cheated on with a hairdresser from Montenegro 22 years his junior, as well as that they cannot go to Anđelina’s, the most logical thing was for them to go to his father Zoran Moka Slavnić.

Jovana Novakov Šmizla, otherwise Zvezdan’s friend, came forward and confirmed that Anđela and Zvezdan were at Moka’s apartment: “I heard from Moko, they are in his apartment. Moka has now gone out to the pharmacy to buy something for Zvezdan“, Šmizla revealed to Informer.

Zvezdan and Anđela recently shocked viewers again when she kissed his feet for the umpteenth time:

