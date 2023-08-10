Where are the Russians going on vacation?

Among other things, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began a year and a half ago, has had significant consequences on the summer destinations most frequented by Russian tourists, who in the pre-war period crowded European capitals and various coastal resorts, especially in the southern European countries.

The sanctions decided by the countries of the European Union have banned direct flights from Russia to the countries of the Union, making at least one stopover mandatory (and therefore the journey much more expensive). Several European countries have suspended the provision of tourist visas for Russians, while others they increased it the costs and bureaucratic procedures for obtaining them. Among the various new complications, a recent article by France24 he quoted also “the prospect of a hostile reception”: several polls show that since the beginning of the invasion the opinion of Europeans towards the Russians has decidedly worsened.

Already in 2022, according to data from the trade association of Russian tour operators, the number of Russian tourists in Europe had decreased by’84 percent compared to 2021 (the invasion started in February 2022). This summer’s numbers don’t look much different. In the meantime, the Russians who used to spend their summer holidays abroad have reorganized themselves – the clear majority of Russians still cannot afford to travel abroad – and in recent months have begun to visit countries that have maintained closer relations or less friendly to the Russian government, despite the war.

One of the places that has benefited most from the new habits of Russian tourists has been Turkey, whose authoritarian president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has maintained an equidistant position between Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion. Turkey condemned the Russian invasion but in less clear-cut terms than the vast majority of Western and European countries, and has never joined the sanctions decided by the European Union and the United States.

Among other things, it has never banned direct flights from Russia to Turkish territory. Even today, a plane ticket from Moscow to the main tourist destinations in southern Turkey such as Bodrum and Antalya costs as little as 130 euros. The news site Balkan Insight writes that in the first five months of 2023, 1.79 million Russians entered Turkey, an increase of 110 percent compared to the same period in 2022. An estimate quoted by the Turkish newspaper Liberty hypothesizes that in 2023 up to 7 million Russian tourists will arrive in Turkey (in 2021, the last year before the war, they entered Turkey 4.7 million Russians).

Another state where Russian tourists have surged recently is Thailand, a Southeast Asian country led by a military junta that has maintained an equidistant stance on the war in Ukraine. For some years Thailand has also been very popular among certain categories of Western tourists and among Russians, who can enter and stay in the country for a month without applying for a visa.

Arrivals increased further in 2023: according to Thai government data provided a Bloomberg, between January and June, 791,574 Russians arrived in Thailand, a 1,000 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022. More than half landed with a flight into the airport of Phuket, an island that for years attracts a tourism that does not respect the delicate local ecosystem and is above all interested in nightlife.

It is a similar situation to what Bali, Indonesia is experiencing. And here, too, Russian tourists have definitely increased: in all of 2022 there were around 58 thousand, while in January 2023 alone there were more than 22 thousand (Russians have become the second most numerous nationality among tourists after Australians). To enter Indonesia, Russians need a tourist visa, which however has a rather long maximum validity: two months.

Many Russians not only holiday in Bali, but have also moved there due to the relatively low cost of living and the thriving tourism industry, which guarantees a lot of work. However, it seems that on several occasions their presence has been particularly painful by the locals. «When we receive a report of a foreigner who behaves badly, he is almost always Russian», told to CNN a policeman working in Kuta, one of Bali’s most popular coastal areas. “They behave as if they were the masters”, he recounted a Foreign Policy a person who works in a travel agency in Bali.

Economic relations between Russia and Indonesia are very good and trade they have even increased after the start of the war in Ukraine: last year Indonesia was said available to buy Russian oil that European countries stopped buying due to Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine.

In Europe, however, several countries have made it more difficult for Russian tourists to obtain a visa. Among these there is also Cyprus, which in the past was a rather popular destination among the richest Russians also due to its rather opaque policies on the granting of their citizenship, which over the years has given many Russians the possibility to move freely around the within the European Union (we are talking about southern Cyprus, i.e. the part of the island that belongs to the Union). Since the beginning of the war, Cyprus has banned direct flights from Russia and has imposed a fee of 80 euros for the granting of tourist visas. In 2022 the Minister of Tourism of Cyprus he had estimated that the absence of Russian tourists could cause a loss of revenue of more than 500 million euros.

Montenegro was also one of the most popular European destinations for Russian tourists due to the historic ties between the two countries. For a year and a half now, however, the pro-European government publicly defended Ukraine’s case and joined the European sanctions against Russia. Before the war, Russian tourists accounted for about 30 percent of the total: both in June 2022 and June 2023, the percentage dropped to 2 percent, according to data from the Montenegrin National Statistical Institute quoted and Balkan Insight.

Another very popular destination among Russian tourists was also Italy. To date there are no solid data on their presence in Italy but a recent study by Assoturismo, the trade association of tour operators, regrets the “absence” of Russian tourists in the first spring weekends of 2023.

France24 writes that several non-European countries are showing interest in attracting Russian tourists looking for new destinations, and are evaluating whether to open direct flights: among them are Sri Lanka and Morocco, while the governments of India, Myanmar and Oman are reportedly negotiating with Russian government to discuss facilities for Russian tourists. Other countries have already done so: at the end of May the authoritarian government of Cuba, historic ally first of the Soviet Union and now of Russia, he signed a cooperation agreement with Russia which aims to increase the number of Russian tourists up to 500 thousand a year (in 2021 they had been 175 miles).

However, some Russians have decided to spend their holidays in Russia despite having the economic possibilities of going abroad, mainly for security reasons: they are the officials and politicians close to President Vladimir Putin, who over the years have accumulated goods and wealth in Europe, today mostly seized as a result of sanctions. «Only a madman decides to go abroad today», he said recently a senator who wished to remain anonymous to the news site Verstka. “They send you away like a cork being pulled from a bottle of champagne: and if you don’t end up on trial you’re in luck.”

“I’m fine with spending my holidays in Russia. It’s just that my home [in Europa] it needs treatment, I’m afraid everything will rot or things will be stolen from me,” said a Verstka another MP who wished to remain anonymous.

