Where are we with the 2024 Olympics?

The opening ceremony of the Olympics will be held in Paris on Friday, July 26, 2024. The Olympics will run until August 11 and will also take place in other French cities, including Teahupo’o in Tahiti for surfing competitions. The Paralympics will instead be held from 28 August to 8 September. With the start date approaching, the Olympic Games are occupying an ever greater space in the French public debate, above all due to the price of tickets and the special security measures approved by the government.

The second phase of ticket sales to attend the opening ceremony and the competitions ended a few days ago, during which buy yourself 1.9 million tickets (3.25 million had already been purchased in the first phase). Although the organizers had declared that half of the 8 million tickets available to the public would cost less than 50 euros, those that could be purchased in recent weeks at these prices almost exclusively concerned less popular sports: most of the tickets for the opening ceremony it cost between 1600 and 2700 euros, and attending a competition in popular sports, such as athletics or swimming, cost up to 980 euros. Many French newspapers they did however point out that these prices are similar to those of the Tokyo 2021 and London 2012 Olympics.

Other criticisms have instead concerned the method of sale: those who wanted to buy a ticket had to register on a list and hope to be drawn by lot. The organization stated that this method allows everyone to have an equal chance and not overload the site, but many were left out and for those who had been drawn last there were very few cheap tickets left. Almost all of those who had signed up for the first sales phase did it again for the second.

– Read also: Why are the Paris Olympic surfing competitions taking place in French Polynesia?

Pierre Rabadan, former French rugby player and sports delegate for Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, he said in a television program to understand the discontent but that the sale of tickets will generate around 1.2 billion euros and represents a third of the revenues of this edition of the Olympics, which already has very high costs such as for example that of security.

The opening ceremony will take place entirely on the Seine, and not inside a stadium as in all previous editions of the summer games, and the organizers expect around 500,000 people to attend the event for free (in addition to the 100,000 paying). This aspect poses several logistical and security problems in a country where in the past years there have been both terrorist attacks and incidents due to security shortcomings, such as the riots that occurred before the Champions League final in Paris in 2022.

Gérald Darmanin, Minister of the Interior and Overseas, did not spell out how the state and the Olympic Organizing Committee will share security costs, but said will amount at least 200 million euros. For the opening ceremony alone, 40,000 state, municipal and private police officers will be mobilised.

At the center of the debate on the safety of these games is also part of the law on the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics that the French government approved in mid-April. Not only does the law increase the penalties for those who interrupt a match or competition by entering the field – often activists who want to raise public awareness of a specific issue – but it will also allow cameras to be installed on the streets of Paris capable of recognizing and signaling real time, through artificial intelligence, “risk situations” and “suspicious behavior”. What falls into these two categories has yet to be decided, but the use of systems capable of acquiring biometric data, i.e. the physical characteristics that allow a face to be identified, has been explicitly excluded. According to the government it will be events such as the movement of a crowd or abandoned luggage: the opposition however he pointed out how the definition of “suspicious behavior” can justify “a potentially discriminatory and racist practice”.

Members of the Greens and of La France Insoumisethe left-wing party led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, also fear that although it is expected that this “experimentation” must end in December 2024, after the Olympics, the instrument will remain in force even beyond and become the beginning of a phase of “mass surveillance” of the French population. In fact, it has already happened with some security measures introduced temporarily after the terrorist attacks carried out by ISIS in 2015 in Paris, but made permanent in 2021 with the Law on the Prevention of Terrorism and Intelligence.

– Read also: Because the Paris Olympics surfing competitions will be held in French Polynesia

How video surveillance will be applied and the cost of tickets are not the only topics discussed. The construction of the temporary structures and the adaptation of those already present is well advanced, but doubts remain about the promise by the Organizing Committee of the Games to supply all the sites with energy «al 100%» from renewable sources.

In addition, beds are still being sought in Paris to house all the staff and volunteers who will work on the Olympics, which is why approximately 3,000 students who live in university residences thanks to scholarships have been communicated who will have to vacate their rooms for the summer months of 2024. CROUS, the body that manages these residences and university canteens, has ensured that replacement accommodation will be found for those who request it. The news generated several criticisms and unfounded alarms, including the false news that the city of Paris was sending emails to private citizens asking them to make their homes available during the Olympic Games.

However, with more than ten million people expected to visit Paris for the Olympics, many are considering renting out their homes expensively for the summer of 2024. Even some owners of hotels and other accommodation establishments on the Ile-de -France (the Paris region) that were used by the government to host migrants and homeless people have asked the Ministry of Housing to free up the facilities in order to welcome tourists at higher rates. The government he communicated that it would be organizing to move these people, arousing discontent in particular in the cities where the new temporary and non-temporary reception centers will be created.

The last hotly debated issue is that of the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Olympics, on which the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not yet expressed itself clearly.

At the end of March, the Committee had in fact invited the international federations to re-admit athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports to the selections for the 2024 Summer Olympics and the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, but said that the decision on their presence at the games would be taken “at the right moment”. IOC President Thomas Bach has explained that for now the athletes will be able to participate in the selections “only as individual and neutral athletes” (therefore excluding team sports and national symbols) and on condition that they do not “actively support the war in Ukraine” and are not “under contract” with the Russian or Belarusian military or security agencies. Second an analysis of the French association of academics For Ukraine, for their and our freedom! published also from The worldOf the 91 Russian athletes who have won a medal in an individual competition at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, 58 are military or police officers.