“Where are you hu**t?” – VIDEO

“Where are you hu**t?” – VIDEO

A bad adventure for Elettra Lamborghini. The singer, while performing during her Elettraton tour in Sammichele di Bari, was hit by a bottle of water thrown by a spectator, and she stopped the concert. Fortunately, the singer did not report any damage, but she still wanted to interrupt the song she was singing…

