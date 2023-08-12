Where can you watch the meteor shower in Belgrade | Info

Observation of the meteor shower in Belgrade was organized at Avala.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The “Perseida” meteor shower awaits us tonight and this phenomenon will be visible in all of Serbia. It was named after the constellation Perseus. The comet, which takes 133 years to orbit the Sun, leaves behind a “cloud” of space debris, and when it enters the Earth’s atmosphere and begins to fall toward the surface, the “cloud” glows due to friction and combustion, and we see it as a flash or a meteorite. .

Observation of this phenomenon in Belgrade will be organized at Avala. Those interested will gather on the plateau in front of the Aval tower. From there, the meteor shower can be observed with the naked eye but also with a telescope, from 9 p.m. until midnight. From the Aval Tower, they informed people to bring a blanket or a mat to lie on while observing the phenomenon in the sky.

The entire process will be guided by the expert guidance of representatives of the “Ruđer Bošković” Astronomical Society. Entrance to the plateau is free. Observing the meteor shower is also organized in Novi Sad. The gathering will be organized in front of the Observatory on the Petrovaradin fortress from 10 to 10:30 p.m.

“After we gather, we will go to the place where the observation will be made. It is preferable to bring something to sit or lie on (mat, blanket), as well as water and snacks, because the observation can be prolonged. Available will be a telescope that we will use in the meantime to observe the planets”, they state in the Novi Sad Astronomical Society, writes 021.rs.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:39 “YET THE RAINS ARE COMING?!” Meteorologist Goran Mihajlović presented a long-term weather forecast: SEPTEMBER WILL BE WARMER THAN AVERAGE Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir television

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

