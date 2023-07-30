Where do you sit in the car? Psychology reveals your personality

We find psychology almost everywhere in everyday life, even where you sit in your car. In fact, the choice of the place where you always tend to sit in a car can say a lot about you and your personality. Let’s analyze the profiles that correspond to the places where we go to sit in the car.

We know well how, by now, the car has for years been considered the most used means of transport for daily travel. Whether you are the driver or a passenger, it is really difficult not to consider the car as a means of transport. Let’s figure it out what it means to choose to sit in one seat in the car instead of in another.

If you usually sit instead of the first passenger, i.e. the one in front next to the driver, means that you are people who love company, who don’t like to leave the driver alone and therefore want to indulge him. It can mean that you are also very sensitive people, who love to share what they have. With the driver, for example, you love to share journeys, but often also music. Suffice it to think, in fact, that the seat of the first passenger is also that of those who play music in a car during a journey. Since the driver often also needs to talk while driving, it is possible that you are also very patient people, able to give him comfort and support during his journey.

If, on the other hand, you are used to guide always you, it means that the car is not just a mere means of transport for you, but a real tool of daily life. You have a great personality and good fortitude but, often, you are also distrustful of other people, so much so that you refuse help from others and take care of it yourself. You usually keep everything under control, so that it is easier to fix your mistakes too. The driver’s lifestyle is a bit stubborn, but in any case also very stubborn and generous, so much so that he very often helps others in difficulty.

The links between personality and where you sit in your car didn’t end there. If, for example, you usually sit in the back, behind the driver, it means that you are people who tend to protect themselves and that they have, in some way, a great sense of protection, both towards themselves and towards others.

Therefore, if you tend to sit in this place, it means that you always want to protect the person who is driving, always helping and encouraging them to do their best. You are, therefore, very protective and sociable, as well as great company. Finally, the post concerning the right rear seat. If you love to sit in this car seat, you are creative, but also a dreamer. You love to travel and enjoy every moment, even simply listening to music or staring at the landscape that flows during the journey. You often have extravagant ideas, but also very intelligent ones.

