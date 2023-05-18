Where has Europe come in terms of adjusting its China policy? – FT Chinese Network

Tips from FT Chinese Website: If you are interested in more content of FT Chinese Website, please search for “FT Chinese Website” in the Apple App Store or Google Play, and download the official application of FT Chinese Website.

In the past three months, German Foreign Minister Berberke and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang have met three times, and the seventh round of China-Germany government consultations will be held soon, all of which show that the two countries have a strong will to dialogue and maintain relations. Although there was an episode in the middle of the temporary cancellation of German Finance Minister Lindner’s visit to China. Before the EU foreign ministers met in Stockholm on May 12-13, the media Politico disclosed the China policy discussion paper prepared by the EU External Action Agency for the meeting. According to the document, defining China as an institutional opponent does not mean that the EU has closed its channels of communication with China and is no longer looking for constructive cooperation.

On the other side of dialogue and cooperation, Germany and the EU are currently trying to set the tone for their relations with China by “de-risking”. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell said at a press conference on the 12th that “discussing the Ukraine issue and relations with China is not easy.”

Among them, the most difficult thing may be how to reach a unity in “removing risks”. The decoupling advocated by some people is actually a kind of de-risking. Some people say that China‘s “dual cycle” is a de-risking strategy, and some people say that the establishment of economic and trade exchanges with more than two countries here means de-risking. German Chancellor Scholz recently described it as a smart and predictable risk-free. There is even more room for interpretation of concepts expressed with adjectives. Borelli said that if there is too much dependence, there will be risks. He mentioned that Europe has been dependent on Russian natural gas, and Europe is relying on China for solar photovoltaic panels, key raw materials and certain technologies. At the same time, Borelli tried to cool down on “de-risking”. He emphasized that de-risking is not about taking risks into account. “If a company has only one customer, there is a risk.” “If the word “de-risking” brings a negative feeling, then change the word: reduce excessive dependence.”

During his visit to Germany, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said, “We appreciate the German side and the European side’s statement that they will not engage in decoupling with China, but we are also concerned about the ‘removal of risks’ claimed by the European side. The reality of de-sinicization is to de-sinicize, that is, de-sinicize opportunities, de-cooperate, de-stabilize, and de-develop.”

The German Social Democratic Party is also vigilant about the possible trend of “de-sinicization in the name of ‘de-risk'”. According to the media “Der Spiegel”, last month, some conservative members of the Social Democratic Party warned against the “anti-China strategy”, criticized Foreign Minister Bell Burke and Minister of Economy Habeck from the Green Party, and pointed out that trade with China A sudden break in the relationship would be an economic disaster. They oppose a one-dimensional foreign and economic policy toward China and call for a pragmatic and consistent China strategy. The group of lawmakers emphasized “pragmatic” and “visionary”, however, the meaning of these two words has undergone some changes. In the past, pragmatism often referred to the development of stable and long-term economic and trade cooperation without interference from political factors, which is also a vision. Now, under the situation in Ukraine, de-dependence and de-risking are also interpreted as pragmatism and foresight.

When the parliamentary group released the China policy document, German Foreign Minister Berberke was visiting China. The Social Democrats criticized her confrontational stance in China, but it was her confrontational attitude that aroused concern in Europe. Just like European Commission President Von der Leyen who delivered a de-risk speech was praised. Coincidentally, both of them have visited China recently. Von der Leyen accompanied Macron, who led a huge business group and received a grand reception, while Bell Burke’s visit to China followed Macron’s announcement that “Europe cannot become the United States on the Taiwan issue.” Followers of the two should not be involved in a crisis that does not belong to Europe”, and both have expressed what the Social Democrats call “confrontational” attitudes, which are called “clear” by China hardliners. statement”, which was called “angering China” by the moderators. In Germany, supporters of Bell Burke are glad that they have such a foreign minister, while opponents ridicule her as a class representative who always has something to say.

Of all the considerations, perhaps the most thorny is the question of how much Ukraine and Taiwan should play in Europe’s China policy.

The Chinese side expressed its understanding of the impact of the situation in Ukraine on Europe by saying “the fire at the city gate will affect the fish in the pond”, but the Europeans themselves think that they are not the fish in the pond, but the city gate itself. In Borelli’s words, “What happened in Ukraine poses an existential threat to us.” Borelli insisted on directly linking the Ukraine issue to relations with China, saying that he “expects China to assume its own role and responsibility”, that is, to use Its own influence has allowed Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine. He explained, “If I don’t like your behavior, you can’t expect us to be good friends. It’s as simple as that.” side.

From China‘s release of “China‘s Position on the Political Solution to the Ukraine Crisis” to Xi Jinping’s phone call with Zelensky, these actions have been positively evaluated by the European side. Zelensky also called the call “long and meaningful.” call. Political scientist Gu Xuewu said in an interview with German media that Macron asked Xi Jinping to talk to Zelensky during his visit to China, and then Xi Jinping called Zelensky. He interpreted this as a positive signal and believed that China seemed to be doing well. prepared to keep a distance from Russia. Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, answered questions at a regular press conference on the 12th and said that Ambassador Li Hui, the special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs, will visit five countries including Ukraine and Russia starting from May 15, and will work with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. communicate.

However, these actions of China did not dispel the doubts of Europeans. On the issue of the red line for supplying arms to Russia identified by the EU, China emphasized “actively persuading peace and promoting talks.” During Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s visit to Germany this time, in response to a reporter’s question about the possible EU sanctions on Chinese companies due to cooperation with Russia, Qin Gang said that China does not sell weapons to parties involved in the Ukraine crisis, and handles the export of dual-use items prudently and in accordance with laws and regulations. The normal exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Russian companies should not be affected.

As for the situation in Taiwan, Macron regards it as a crisis that is not Europe’s own. Of course, people including von der Leyen and Bell Burke will not agree with such rhetoric and positions. According to Politico, the discussion document of the meeting of EU foreign ministers stated that the EU needs to be prepared for the escalation of tensions in Taiwan, in addition to the Taiwan issue itself, especially when it comes to Taiwan as a supplier of advanced semiconductors. The EU estimates that 90% of the EU’s advanced semiconductor imports come from Taiwan.

Right now, how the 27 EU countries can reach a consensus on “de-risking” or “reducing excessive dependence” on relations with China, China‘s position on the situation in Ukraine, and how the Taiwan issue will affect China-EU relations in specific ways The focus is being explored. Next month, the heads of state of the European Union will continue to deepen discussions on strategic issues toward China.

