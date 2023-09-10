Home » “Where is Melania?”: at the electoral appointment the mockery for Trump comes from heaven
“Where is Melania?”: at the electoral appointment the mockery for Trump comes from heaven

L’former US President Donald Trumpwhich is in Iowa for an event election campaignwas welcomed to stadio Of Jack Trice Of Ames from a plane waving a banner reading “where is Melania?”. A direct reference to the former first lady, totally absent in the current electoral campaign led by her husband. In fact, Melania Trump has not been seen publicly for some time and she never accompanied the former president to court for his four indictments. Other Republican candidates for the White House were also present in the stadium along with Trump, including the governor of Florida Ron DeSantisalso the target of the same treatment a few days ago, when a plane appeared with a banner reading “be nice Ron”.

The article “Where is Melania?”: at the electoral appointment the mockery for Trump comes from heaven comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

