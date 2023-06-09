Where is Ukraine fighting back – Il Post

Loading player

In the night between Thursday and Friday, the military initiatives of the Ukrainian army continued along the border of various areas of eastern Ukraine controlled by the Russian army. There is no official news from the Ukrainian government, which for tactical reasons does not give information on its activities, but from numerous reports and intelligence information it seems that Ukraine has intensified military actions, within what now appears to be a new counter-offensive to push the front back to the east and break it into two parts, making Crimea inaccessible to any Russian reinforcements.

The attacks carried out by the Ukrainian army in the last few hours have stopped concentrate in the Zaporizhzhia region, which is located more or less in the middle of the long eastern front which from the Luhansk region in the north continues to the Crimea, passing through the Donbass.

The city of Zaporizhzhia is under the control of the Ukrainian army, but a large part of the region in which it is located is controlled by Russian soldiers. For this reason, Ukrainian military activities have been concentrated in Orichiv, a city about fifty kilometers south-east of Zaporizhzhia which could prove to be strategic for having a new foothold to repel the Russian army.

More generally, due to its geographical position, the Zaporizhzhia region is considered ideal for trying to break the front. According to various analysts and sources intelligence, the Ukrainian military intends to push southeast in order to regain access to the Sea of ​​Azov. By doing so, it could weaken the Russian army especially in the west towards the Crimea, as supplies from Russia would become more difficult. However, there is no official news and on several occasions the Ukrainian government has hinted that it prefers to keep its objectives confidential so as not to benefit the Russian army in its decisions.

The information available therefore derives from intelligence analyses, from independent study centers and from what some Russian sources write. And it’s good to remember that much news is controlled and pushed by propaganda, including those provided by the many Russian bloggers who follow the war. On their websites and on their Telegram channels, reports have been circulating of an intensification of Ukrainian attacks since Thursday evening, with the use of drones and mechanized units.

The main initiatives have been reported along a line of about 40 kilometers between Orichiv and Tokmak, a city just south of the former and still in the Zaporizhzhia region. Moving south seems to confirm the hypotheses about the attempt to break the front, even if an initiative of this type will take time and is rather risky, considering that the area is almost flat and does not offer many points to defend against the positions occupied by Russia.

As has often happened in more than a year of war, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said all actions initiated by Ukraine were rejected, causing serious damage to the army, but did not provide evidence to support his statements. In Thursday’s update, the Ukrainian army limited itself to communicating that “the enemy continues to be on the defensive” in the Zaporizhzhia region and in the neighboring Kherson region, where the extent of the damage caused by the floods following the flood is still being estimated. damage to the Nova Kakhovka dam along the Dnipro River.

Ukraine has been working on preparing its counteroffensive for a good part of the cold season, making sure it has new weapons and ammunition from the Western countries that support it. The army has received aid and training from the United States and several other NATO countries, mainly in learning how to operate the US HIMARS rocket launchers and Leopard 2 tanks, largely supplied by Germany.