Where is Yevgeny Prigozhin commander of Wagner | Info

He will soon leave Russia!

Izvor: Tweet/NEXTA/Screenshot

The first man of the mercenary military formation “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin he agreed with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko that stop his units and their offensive on Moscow. A few hours later, he was seen in a car leaving the building of the military leadership of the southern district, which he and his paramilitary formation seized on Friday and hinted at the outbreak of civil war in Russia.

He rolled down the window, greeted those present, and then it became clear that the car was indeed the leader of the paramilitary, who in the eighties was imprisoned for robbery in his native St. Petersburg, then was a hot dog seller, and then progressed in the hospitality industry to the point that guests of Vladimir Putin and his high officials. Ten years ago, he created a paramilitary force and, starting with the war in Syria, and ending with the war in Ukraine, he was its first man.

On Saturday evening, it was announced that members of Wagner who did not participate in the rebellion will sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense, which will definitively bring them under the auspices of the Russian military leadership, while Prigozhin will have to leave the Russian Federation and move to Belarus. “The guarantee that he will be allowed to do so is the word of President Vladimir Putin,” he said to the first address Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

