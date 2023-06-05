Where to vacation with vouchers in Serbia 2023 | Info

There are many places in Serbia that are suitable for vacations and where vouchers of 5,000 dinars can be used.

The right to vouchers of 5,000 dinars each for a holiday in Serbia is available to the unemployed, pensioners, persons older than 65 who have no income, students, persons who use other people’s care and assistance, and employees whose salaries are lower than 70,000 dinars. In our country, there are numerous destinations where the aforementioned vouchers can be used, which are not as popular as, for example, Zlatibor, Kopaonik or Vrnjačka Banja.

The places we have chosen are generally not crowded, but rest is guaranteed. One of them is Zlatar. Zlatar Mountain is located in southwestern Serbia and is only four kilometers from Nova Varoš and 35 kilometers from Priboj. The altitude of the highest peak, Golo brdo, is 1627 meters. On this mountain, there are as many as 285 sunny days a year, and it has been declared an air spa. Mountaineering, hunting for small and large game, rafting, photo-tourism, sports-recreational (riding jeeps, cruises, driving quads, kayaks, bicycles, zip lines, etc.) and excursion tourism have been developed.

Another attractive destination is Mount Goč, which is also mostly uncrowded. It is located in the central part of Serbia. The highest peak, Krnja jela, is located at an altitude of 1127 meters. It is about 15 kilometers away from Vrnjačka Banja. Nature lovers fly to Goča next to fresh mountain air, numerous conifer forests and October trees they can enjoy a walk in the fields of blueberries, wild strawberries, fields overgrown with mountain grasses.

The next mountain that has a lot to offer tourists is Jastrebac. A long time ago, Josif Pančić called it the most forested mountain in the Balkans. The mountain is ideal for walking because it has several forest hiking trails. A special tourist attraction in Jastrebac is a small reservoir that receives water from the Jastrebac river. In the summer, it serves tourists for swimming recreation and rest. On the southern slopes there is a larger lake, which is surrounded by forest and is called Lake Bresničko.

Banja Vrujci is also a very attractive place for vacation, and it is generally much less crowded than, for example, in Vrnjačka Banja. It is located in the Kolubara district and is both a bathing place and a health resort. It is located between the mountain Suvobor and the river Toplica, that is, between Ljig and Mionica.

Sokobanja, also known as the “Green Heart of Serbia”, rests on the slopes of Ozren and Diva. The lyrics that best describe it are: “Sokobanja Sokograd – You come old, you leave young”, written by the famous Branislav Nušić. Vathe air in this spa is full of oxygen and negative ions. Sokobanja is a very comprehensive tourist destination and offers numerous opportunities for vacation, so it equally attracts family people and individuals looking for adventure and excitement. The tourist offer of Sokobanja consists of numerous attractions, cultural and historical monuments, and objects and human creations that best reflect the traditions of this area. The Sokograd fortress is the most famous cultural and historical monument, the Amam Turkish bath is located in the very center of Sokobanja in the spa park, and these are just some of the places that should be visited in this spa.

