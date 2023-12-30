Where was the Israeli Army?

Hamas terrorists infiltrated southern Israel, killing 1,200 people, torturing hundreds, and kidnapping over 300. The Israeli Army headquarters in Tel Aviv, known as The Hole, received reports of rocket fire from Hamas on October 7. The commander of the division overseeing the border with Gaza was unable to fully describe the attack and requested reinforcements.

The Israeli military failed in its mission to protect Israeli lives, and efforts to respond to the attack were slow and insufficient. The military was understaffed, poorly located, and communication was disorganized. It used makeshift WhatsApp groups and social media posts to gather information for operations.

The troops struggled with brief combat armed with only pistols and assault rifles, as they did not have a plan or training for a large-scale Hamas attack. The military failure was attributed to a lack of planning and intelligence failures in the months and years leading up to the attack.

The first line of defense in cities and towns near the border was not adequately prepared or trained to respond, and Israeli Army reservists were not ready to mobilize quickly. The military misinterpreted the threat from Hamas, estimated that they could only break through Israel’s border fence in a few places.

Hamas initiated a strategic attack that targeted Israeli tanks and explosives that nearly blinded the military at a critical moment. The Re’im military base was under attack, impacting communication and coordination of a response to the invasion.

As the situation unfolded, the military was struggling to understand the scope of the attack, and coordination of operations was hampered. Civilians relayed information in real-time to commandos and offered assistance in rescuing people trapped in the conflict.

In the midst of the fighting, roads were empty, and soldiers were not adequately equipped for battle. The deficiency and unpreparedness of the military led to significant casualties and capture of innocent civilians.

The New York Times obtained internal Israeli government documents and a military cache of materials known as Pandora, which revealed the details of the attack and the military’s response. This revealed the failures in intelligence, resources, and strategy.

An inquiry into the military response and the failures is promised by the government, but it is clear that the Israeli Defense Forces were ill-equipped, unprepared, and inefficient in responding to the brutal attack by Hamas.

Share this: Facebook

X

