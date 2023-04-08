Alessio Cavaliere is eliminated from the fourth episode of the Amici 22 evening after being on the ballot with Mattia Zenzola. An episode from which the team of Arisa and Raimondo Todaro came out with one less member. And Raimondo Todaro with a lot of tension, given that the two dancers who ended up in the ballot are really two of his favorites or rather Alessio Cavaliere and Mattia Zenzola. Both can rightfully be called “creatures” of their own Raymond Todaro. In fact, it was the teacher who wanted to replace the dancer so much Samuel Antonelli with Alessio asking during the previous edition for a bench for Mattia, who had not been able to continue the course in the program due to a heavy injury.

Therefore, Alessio and Mattia are hand-in-hand. However, it was only one of the two who left during the fourth episode of the Amici 22 evening, that of Saturday 8 April. Waiting to know the verdict, here who is Alessio Cavaliere. Born in Naples in 2004, his specialty is hip-hop. Style of dance in which objectively it often touches levels of great excellence. He entered a very advanced talent show, yet his face was already familiar to many.

The reason? Alessio Cavaliere had already peeped into Amici. In fact, during the past edition of Maria De Filippi’s talent show, he had challenged Guido Sarnataro. The latter now works as a dancer in Romania, while in the last edition of Amici he was one of the protagonists. So much so that he also won the challenge against Alessio Cavaliere. The Neapolitan dancer, however, before becoming a competitor of Amici 22 worked with two other dancers: in 2022 he collaborated with Andreas Muller e Dario Schironeformer contestant of the same talent show.