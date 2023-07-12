where will mirotić continue his career | Sport

Former NBA ace Nikola Mirotic, former Real player and soon former Barcelona basketball player is currently the closest to Belgrade?!

Throughout the summer, the whole of Europe is “worrying” where Nikola Mirotic will continue his career, and the Spanish basketball player of Montenegrin origin has not yet made a decision about it. During the previous weeks, various destinations were mentioned, but it seems that the book fell to two letters! The well-informed “Eurohoops” claims that Mirotic has only two options – staying in Barcelona, ​​which he does not like at all as an idea, and coming to Serbia, where he could strengthen Partizan or Crvena zvezda!

According to the journalists of this influential portal, all other candidates have withdrawn from the race for Nikola Mirotic’s signature! Olympiakos, Panathinaikos, Olympia Milan and Monaco they gave up on the agreement with the experienced basketball player because delayed his departure from Barcelona. In Spain, an adequate model for the termination of cooperation has not yet been found, and since the clubs no longer want to wait for it, staying in the club has now appeared as an option. However, it is clear that Mirotic would not want that – he has already said goodbye to the club, which would owe him a huge amount of money if they continued their cooperation.



On the other hand, Barcelona is also ready to spend the money it “saves” by terminating cooperation elsewhere, by building a team that would be competitive in the Euroleague. That’s why there are only two sides of Belgrade left as potential destinations for Nikola Mirotic at the moment!

Allegedly, Partizan and Crvena zvezda are the only teams that currently want to negotiate with the former Spanish national team player. Crvena zvezda was among the first interested clubs when it became known about his split with Barcelona, ​​while Partizan eventually joined the race and tried to use several strong assets – Željko Obradović and the man who “created” basketball Mirotic.

